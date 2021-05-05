After seven years of joint programming, the Sun Valley Museum of Art and Company of Fools theater group are unmerging, becoming two separate, independent organizations.
According to a statement released by SVMoA this week, the planned split has been in development since Company of Fools’ Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer left the organization last August, shortly after the theater was forced to cancel its 2020-21 season amid prolonged COVID-19 restrictions.
“A task force was formed that included a core group of local actors, members of the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s board and a committed group of theatre patrons,” SVMoA’s announcement states. “Their job was to envision what the theater company might look like as we emerge from the pandemic.”
The result of the task force’s months of work is a soon-to-be-named new theater company, formed by artists and set up on the foundations of Company of Fools. Melodie Taylor-Mauldin—a local theater stalwart who has been a driving force in the arts community for years—has been chosen as the new company’s artistic director.
“We have a very specific and important opportunity here,” Taylor-Mauldin said. “Both organizations are sharing the good news that [the arts] in this valley have not only survived, but have great plans to thrive and move forward. Our theatre company is anxious to get back to rehearsal and the stage, where we can once again enjoy shared theatre experiences with our community.”
Kristin Poole, artistic director of SVMoA, expressed her wholehearted endorsement for the move, and suggested that while no longer under the same institutional umbrella, the two organizations will not be complete strangers moving forward.
“We’re thrilled that a new company will take up the mantle of producing theater for the community,” Poole said. “The group’s commitment to their work is inspiring and SVMoA’s board and staff are fully supportive of this new venture. We’re eager not only to offer financial support for the company as it finds its stride during the next year, but also enthusiastically endorse its efforts. I know we are all eager to see this talented group of actors on the stage again.”
It’s been more than a year since Company of Fools was able to present a full-scale production at the Liberty Theatre in Hailey. The pandemic forced cancellation of the company’s 25th anniversary season, but Blaine County’s vaccination rate is a point of encouragement for the new group.
According to SVMoA’s statement, the yet-to-be-named new organization will announce its summer plans soon.
