In response to the ever-developing coronavirus crisis, the Sun Valley Museum of Art has cancelled all public gatherings—concerts, lectures, workshops, film screenings, etc.—through at least April 18. In a press release sent Tuesday, the museum said its “top priority is the health and well-being of the Wood River Valley Community.”
To align with CDC guidelines, the museum and Company of Fools will both remain closed to the public for the time being. The museum’s newest visual arts exhibition, “Free Play,” initially scheduled to unveil on Friday, March 20, will now open as soon as the COVID-19 threat has been deemed to subside.
“These are challenging times, particularly for local nonprofit organizations who are always pushing to do as much as they can on shoestring budgets. Choosing to cancel ticketed events, annual festivals and fundraisers are difficult choices for these organizations,” said Christine Davis-Jeffers, SVMoA’s executive director.
“This community has always done an incredible job of taking care of one another. As we move through this moment, please consider the organizations that make this community the rich, vibrant, stimulating place that it is and consider donating the value of your ticket or event pass back to the presenting organizations or send a little extra to those organizations who have had to cancel annual fundraisers. If we all lean in, we can carry each other,” Davis-Jeffers added.
For a complete catalogue of SVMoA’s cancelled events and to keep up to date as the situation develops, visit svmoa.org.
