April 1 in the Wood River Valley has traditionally been the day the Sun Valley Museum of Art sets aside to make some big announcements, typically in what is dubbed the Fools Day celebration at The Liberty Theatre in Hailey.
Obviously, under current isolation orders, the arts nonprofit had to suspend its normal programming. That did not stop the announcements from coming, however.
At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, SVMoA and Company of Fools posted a video on their website and all social media accounts announcing future Big Idea projects, concerts and the theater company’s landmark 25th anniversary season.
Executive Director Christine Davis-Jeffers initiated proceedings with a brief message to the public, one of thanks, hope and a reiteration of the organization’s commitment to spreading the arts throughout the community, even in times like these.
“We’re hoping that this is just a blip in time,” she said, “so we’re planning for ways to engage with you while we’re in lockdown, but we’re also looking at summer programs, because we want to be here for you when we can emerge from our isolation. Through it all, the arts will prevail.”
Artistic Director Kristin Poole succeeded Davis-Jeffers in the video to provide an update on the museum’s Big Idea projects and associated arts exhibitions.
The organization was preparing to unveil a new exhibition on March 20, the day the state’s isolation order took effect. Needless to say, this project and its associated programming has been pushed back, but the intent is clearly to reschedule, rather than cancel outright. Poole concentrated on the joy, artistic ingenuity and genuine fun of these projects, including one focusing on the Camas Prairie.
Performing Arts Director Kristine Bretall followed with an update on the museum’s previously announced summer concerts. Both the Steve Miller Band and Gregory Alan Isakov are scheduled to take place as before. The opening Ben Harper concert has been rescheduled for late August. Bretall said to check back later in the month for information on tickets.
Then, Company of Fools’ Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer announced the 25th theatrical season. In honor of this anniversary, Company of Fools will return to its roots with a summer repertory presentation of three plays: “Bad Dates,” “Educating Rita” and “The Gun Show,” presented in quick succession.
Later in the season, the company will also produce a children’s show and a world premier holiday adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Ernest” for December.
The sixteen-minute video is available for viewing at svmoa.org and on SVMoA and Company of Fools’ respective Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages. Watch it for more in-depth details, including dates and artistic analysis from the museum.
