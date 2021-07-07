The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference recently announced more options for free public viewing of author presentations during and after the conference, which will be held from July 17-20.
Although passes to the conference are sold out and no tickets to individual talks will be sold this year, 15 “lawn talks” at the Sun Valley Pavilion, streamed live online and recorded, will give the general public a chance to take in some of the annual event at no cost.
“We are always looking for ways to expand our offerings to the community,” said conference spokesperson Carrie Lightner. “We previously offered only a few free talks in the evenings. But this time the Writers’ Conference will offer all major pavilion talks to the public for free, about three times as many as usual.”
George Packer, Isabel Allende, Daniel James Brown and John Lithgow headline the pavilion lineup. The talks will be streamed online through the SVWC YouTube channel and recordings of them will be available to watch after the conference at svwc.com.
Free public seating for lawn talks during the conference will be available for socially distanced “pods” of safe-together people in groups of two to eight attendees. They’re available on a first come, first served basis beginning at 9 a.m. There will be three to four talks each day, starting at 9:30 a.m. and ending about 6:30 p.m.
Lightner said that she expects 15 or so of the 25 scheduled conference speakers will give free talks.
Attendees can save spots for their pods by leaving seats, blankets, and other belongings for an entire day, but that belongings must be removed from the lawn each night, Lightner said.
“It will likely be very warm, so please plan accordingly and bring water, hats, etc., to stay comfortable during the talks,” the conference said in a statement.
“No masks or social distancing will be required inside the pavilion, but we are asking everyone who has a conference pass to show proof of vaccination,” Lightner said. “Our passholders will be together for multiple days all day, so we are taking a conservative approach in that regard.”
Attendees who sit on the lawn will not have to show proof of vaccination, Lightner said.
The Sun Valley Writer’s Conference has taken place in Sun Valley since 1995, bringing noted writers and thinkers—including fiction and nonfiction authors, journalists, playwrights, poets, and filmmakers—to talk about their work and the world. The event’s past presenters have included 50 Pulitzer Prize winners, 22 National Book Award winners and 6 winners of the elite Mann Booker Prize given in Great Britain.
“Together, writers and readers freely exchange ideas, concerns, hopes, and aspirations,” the conference said in a statement.
The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to students and admits Wood River Valley teachers, students, and librarians free of charge to all pavilion talks, space available.
For more information, visit svwc.com.
