SVWC Free Talks

Bring a picnic, blanket, and low-back chair and join Sun Valley Writers’ Conference July 22-24 free lawn talks to hear some of our country’s most inspiring minds at work.

 Photo contributed

Full passes and single event tickets to Sun Valley Writers’ Conference are sold out, but there are still plenty of ways to hear from some of the country’s best writers, thinkers and policymakers this summer, both in person and at home.

This year’s event, set for July 22-24, promises free lawn talks at the Sun Valley Pavilion, free live-streaming, free discussions for local students and teachers, a free Community Speaker Series, as well as free online audio and video recordings in the Conference’s digital media library.

“Bring picnics, blankets, and low-back chairs to hear some of the world’s most inspiring minds at work” during the Pavilion lawn talks that will be broadcast live to the Pavilion lawn big screen, the conference said. Seating is first-come, first-served, with no ticket or registration needed. This year’s lawn talk presenters include journalists Ed Yong and David Grann, novelist Abraham Verghese, and humorist Dave Barry, alongside a slew of other panels and lectures. For a full list, go to www.svwc.com/free-lawn-talks.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments