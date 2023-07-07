Full passes and single event tickets to Sun Valley Writers’ Conference are sold out, but there are still plenty of ways to hear from some of the country’s best writers, thinkers and policymakers this summer, both in person and at home.
This year’s event, set for July 22-24, promises free lawn talks at the Sun Valley Pavilion, free live-streaming, free discussions for local students and teachers, a free Community Speaker Series, as well as free online audio and video recordings in the Conference’s digital media library.
“Bring picnics, blankets, and low-back chairs to hear some of the world’s most inspiring minds at work” during the Pavilion lawn talks that will be broadcast live to the Pavilion lawn big screen, the conference said. Seating is first-come, first-served, with no ticket or registration needed. This year’s lawn talk presenters include journalists Ed Yong and David Grann, novelist Abraham Verghese, and humorist Dave Barry, alongside a slew of other panels and lectures. For a full list, go to www.svwc.com/free-lawn-talks.
The Writers’ Conference is also partnering with The Community Library to bookend the conference with a pair of discussions in the Community Speaker Series. Author and poet Javier Zamora will speak at The Community Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. Novelist Curtis Sittenfeld follows on Tuesday, July 25, also 6 p.m. at the Community Library. Registration is required. Visit svwc.com/community-speaker-series for more details.
If you can’t join in person, people can still livestream select talks from this summer’s Sun Valley Writers’ Conference. Free virtual events will take place July 22-24 on the Writers’ Conference’s website. Registration is required. For a complete schedule, up-to-date details, and to register, visit svwc.com/livestream.
Local Wood River Valley students, teachers, and library staff are invited to attend Pavilion Talks for free, according to the conference; Talks have limited space, so attendees are encouraged to check in beforehand to make sure there is seating available. To get a free pass, visit the Bookstore Tent’s Info Desk on the Sun Valley Pavilion lawn 30 minutes before to each talk. Bring a school or library ID.
For more information and up-to-date details, visit svwc.com/free. ￼
