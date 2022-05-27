For a few days each summer, some of the world’s most fascinating writers, journalists, playwrights, poets and filmmakers meet in Sun Valley to share ideas. From the grandeur of the Sun Valley Pavilion to the intimacy of a classroom setting, people can hear the best minds of our generation speak.
This year’s Sun Valley Writers Conference is scheduled for July 16-18. More details have now emerged on the event.
“The goal of these initiatives is to make the SVWC experience and free digital content more accessible than ever before, both to the local community and other communities nationwide,” Marketing and Communications Coordinator Kate Elgee wrote in a statement.
The conference will offer its “Next Generation Pass” for the first time—half off entry for anyone under 35 in the local community. Although passes are sold out for the 2022 conference, those interested can join the waitlist by emailing info@svwc.com.
Another first for the conference is the “New Voices” program for emerging literary talent from across the country. Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sanaë Lemoine and Kalani Pickhart will be the inaugural fellows.
“These gifted young writers have been chosen for their ambitious and much-admired debut novels,” Elgee wrote. “Their books have received major acclaim and range the globe from the American West to Paris and Ukraine, wrestling with big themes of displacement and longing, of war and love, all of them full of unforgettable characters and lit up by moments of startling tenderness.”
Each year, the Writing Fellows Program invites aspiring writers—nominated by their school faculty—to the conference. This year, there will be two students from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and two from Louisiana State University’s Creative Writing MFA program.
The conference is not only for writers, but educators as well. The Fellows Program has also invited representatives from Teach for America to provide feedback and develop future collaborations.
The Community Scholars Program allows local students to experience the conference, including two full scholarship passes for Boise State University’s Creative Writing Department, a full scholarship pass to the executive director of The Community Library and a full scholarship pass to a local teacher or high school student. Full passes are also provided to all three local libraries and two local bookstores. Wood River Valley students and teachers are invited to attend any Pavilion talk for free if space is available.
Scholars from local high schools will have the opportunity to share a private luncheon with author Anthony Doerr, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel “All the Light We Cannot See.” The students will receive donated copies of his new book, “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” They are also invited to see his speaking engagement at the Pavilion. Past authors in the program have included Dave Eggers, who wrote “The Circle”; Colson Whitehead, who wrote “The Underground Railroad”; and Karan Mahajan, who wrote “The Association of Small Bombs.”
Aside from the official itinerary at Sun Valley Resort, the Writers Conference has teamed up with The Community Library to bring free talks by writers to the public. Imbolo Mbue will speak on July 11, Erich Schwartzel on July 1 and Ayad Akhtar on July 20. All talks will take place at 7 p.m. at the Ketchum Forest Service Park, weather permitting.
For more information, visit svwc.com. ￼
