{span}The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference (SVWC) takes place over three days with {span}some of the country’s—and the world’s—best writers and thinkers, including journalists, playwrights, policymakers, poets and filmmakers. {/span}{/span}

The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference will feature some of the country’s brightest minds and most influential authors on the Sun Valley Pavilion stage July 22-24.

This year, speakers include Abraham Verghese, Ezra Klein with Ed Yong, David Grann, Jake Barton, and Dave Barry will be presented Saturday, July 22 through Monday, July 24.

There will be a panel discussion, “America at Crossroads: Why We Are So Divided and What Can Be Done About It,” with Evan Osnos, Imani Perry, and Maria Hinojosa, moderated by Judy Woodruff on Sunday, July 23.

{p class=”PhotoCaption”}David Grann is the author of “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Survival and Savagery,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Lost City of Z.”{/p}

