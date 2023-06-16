Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
{span}The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference (SVWC) takes place over three days with {span}some of the country’s—and the world’s—best writers and thinkers, including journalists, playwrights, policymakers, poets and filmmakers. {/span}{/span}
Courtesy photo by Sun Valley Writers Conference/Steve Smith Photography.
The Sun Valley Writers’ Conference will feature some of the country’s brightest minds and most influential authors on the Sun Valley Pavilion stage July 22-24.
This year, speakers include Abraham Verghese, Ezra Klein with Ed Yong, David Grann, Jake Barton, and Dave Barry will be presented Saturday, July 22 through Monday, July 24.
There will be a panel discussion, “America at Crossroads: Why We Are So Divided and What Can Be Done About It,” with Evan Osnos, Imani Perry, and Maria Hinojosa, moderated by Judy Woodruff on Sunday, July 23.
New Yorker staff writer David Grann will be speaking about his bestsellers and his latest book “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Survival and Savagery,” from 5-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Pavilion.
Monday, July 24, features Jake Barton, founder of experience design firm Local Projects, who worked on the 9/11 Memorial and Museum; the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama; the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Planet Word and Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Barton will unpack how his storytelling work changes audiences from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Those who don’t have a full-access conference pass, still have the opportunity to see select talks at the Pavilion. These single event tickets are available to purchase starting Wednesday, June 14, for $35 each.
Individual tickets for seating inside the Pavilion will be available for purchase via the SVWC website, and if you are a local Wood River Valley student or teacher, you are welcome to attend any Pavilion talk for free when space is available.
See the full schedule and visit svwc.com for details about each event. ￼
