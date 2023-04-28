SVMOA Wine 2

Planning for the 42nd annual Sun Valley Wine Auction is underway. The four-day event is scheduled to run from June 27-30.

Supporting local art education as well as getting an incredible meal with award-winning chefs and sipping with some of the finest winemakers is a win-win for Sun Valley Museum of Art. The nonprofit’s 42nd annual Sun Valley Wine Auction planning is already underway for the four-day event scheduled from June 27-30, with some exciting additions for this year, said Ava Scanlon, communications and public relations manager for SVMoA.

New to the Wine Auction is Chef de Cuisine John Tesar, a Michelin-star-studded, three-time James Beard finalist and critically acclaimed executive chef of Knife Steakhouse in Dallas, and other restaurants including Plano, Outer Reef and Knife & Spoon. Tesar’s influential culinary career spans over four decades, with a footprint in the Southwest and on both coasts. An avid surfer and snowboarder and deeply connected to Sun Valley, he will bring a cadre of award-winning chefs who will collaborate on the week’s vintner dinners as well as the Magnum Pig Roast and Paddle Up events.

For the Wine Auction, Tesar will be joined by several culinary experts, including Food Network stars Marc Murphy, Alex Siedel and Beau Macmillan. Guests can also expect familiar local faces such as Scott Mason, owner and head chef of Enoteca, Rodrigo Herrera of Vintage and private chef Andrew Dunning.

Left to right, Beth Sandefur with Stellar Fundraising auctions, winemaker Ryan Prichard of Three Sticks, Ram’s Gate Winery’s Meredith Hayes, SVMoA Director of Development Peter Burke, Carol Swig, Three Sticks’ Hayden Schmidter and auctioneer Greg Quiroga celebrate the sale of a live lot during the Sun Valley Wine Auction in 2022.

