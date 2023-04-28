Left to right, Beth Sandefur with Stellar Fundraising auctions, winemaker Ryan Prichard of Three Sticks, Ram’s Gate Winery’s Meredith Hayes, SVMoA Director of Development Peter Burke, Carol Swig, Three Sticks’ Hayden Schmidter and auctioneer Greg Quiroga celebrate the sale of a live lot during the Sun Valley Wine Auction in 2022.
Supporting local art education as well as getting an incredible meal with award-winning chefs and sipping with some of the finest winemakers is a win-win for Sun Valley Museum of Art. The nonprofit’s 42nd annual Sun Valley Wine Auction planning is already underway for the four-day event scheduled from June 27-30, with some exciting additions for this year, said Ava Scanlon, communications and public relations manager for SVMoA.
New to the Wine Auction is Chef de Cuisine John Tesar, a Michelin-star-studded, three-time James Beard finalist and critically acclaimed executive chef of Knife Steakhouse in Dallas, and other restaurants including Plano, Outer Reef and Knife & Spoon. Tesar’s influential culinary career spans over four decades, with a footprint in the Southwest and on both coasts. An avid surfer and snowboarder and deeply connected to Sun Valley, he will bring a cadre of award-winning chefs who will collaborate on the week’s vintner dinners as well as the Magnum Pig Roast and Paddle Up events.
For the Wine Auction, Tesar will be joined by several culinary experts, including Food Network stars Marc Murphy, Alex Siedel and Beau Macmillan. Guests can also expect familiar local faces such as Scott Mason, owner and head chef of Enoteca, Rodrigo Herrera of Vintage and private chef Andrew Dunning.
“Through the generosity of our Wine Auction patrons, we are able to bring the best in contemporary art and arts education to our community,” said Jennifer Wells Green, executive director of SVMoA. “We are grateful to everyone who engages, participates and supports this longstanding event every summer.”
The Wine Auction has provided significant funding for the museum’s arts education programming since 1981, and 100% of the Raise the Paddle for Art proceeds benefit Blaine County students who participate in SVMoA arts education each year. The funds go to underwrite free and reduced-cost arts programming, as well as scholarships for students and educators pursing arts education.
The 2023 Wine Auction co-chairs are Andrea, Chris and Jennifer Laporte. Andrea Laporte, who has been involved with the auction for many years as a committee member, is also the president of the board of SVMoA. This year she is joined by her son Chris and his wife, Jennifer, for their first year as co-chairs of the Wine Auction Committee.
“As you sip delicious wine in a stunning setting, we hope you will take pride in supporting vital arts education in our community,” Andrea Laporte said.
This year’s special guest auctioneer is Dan Kosta, an active industry volunteer and outspoken children’s advocacy philanthropist. Kosta returns to the auction this year for the Magnum Pig Roast and Raise the Paddle for Art Auction on June 29.
The lineup of events include:
Winemaker Dinners—June 27 & 28: Hosted by high-end estates in the Wood River Valley, 12 Winemaker Dinners will present distinguished vintners alongside award-winning chefs from across the country and throughout the valley. Each extraordinary course is paired with rare wines in an intimate setting.
Après Afternoon at Roots Wine Bar and Bottle Shop—June 27 & 28: Relax and unwind at Roots Wine Bar in Hailey with talks by featured winemakers and speakers from around the region. Indulge in a progressive wine tasting and passed appetizers.
SCOUT Symposia—June 28 & 29: Winemaker talks and wine flights hosted by SCOUT, a wine and cheese bar located next to Ketchum Town Square, will educate guests on wine pairings, individual wine regions and highlighted wine categories and vintages. Special guests will offer education and inspiration.
Sun Valley Culinary Institute Cooking Demonstration with The Vines Global—June 28: Join the talented staff of the Culinary Institute for an afternoon of culinary delight. The event is an educational exploration and tasting of food and wine with The Vines, an explorer’s club and worldwide community dedicated to winemaking.
River Rafting Adventure—June 28: This event is a vintner dinner with a splash of adventure. Guests will be shuttled to Stanley for a half-day guided whitewater adventure on the Salmon River. Guests will be ushered to the Sunbeam Café for a private three-course dinner and wine tasting featuring 32 Winds Winery and a live musical performance.
Magnum Pig Roast and Paddle Up—June 29: For Grand Cru and Premier Cru package ticket holders only, the main event is a Magnum Pig Roast hosted by longtime Wine Auction board members Trish and Dave Wilson and Cheryl and Murray Hall, at the Hall Barn. The evening’s festivities begin with champagne on the lawn followed by a pig and veggie roast. The feast will feature wine pairings by 32 Winds, Lombardi Wines and Rombauer Vineyards. Additionally, participating festival vintners will pour from magnums from their reserve collections. The sale of auction lots and the Raise the Paddle for Art will follow.
Annual River Ranch Wine Walk—June 30: The River Ranch Wine Walk concludes the week on Friday. Guests use a trail map to navigate their way through the stunning backyard gardens of three exclusive riverfront properties and taste their way through the finest vineyards of Napa, Sonoma, Willamette and Walla Walla. Each residence will present a distinct group of regional vintners with food pairings by Sun Valley Culinary Institute and Atkinsons’ Market, and will include musical guests along the Big Wood River.
To learn more about the event and the Sun Valley Museum of Art, visit
