The popular MET HD Live from the Metropolitan Opera Simulcast Operas have returned to the valley and will be shown at the Magic Lantern Theater in Ketchum.
There are two operas left in the 22/23 season. On May 20, Sun Valley Opera will present “Don Giovanni” and on June 3, “Die Zauberflote.”
Tony Award–winning director of Broadway’s “A View from the Bridge” and “West Side Story,” Ivo van Hove makes a major Met debut with a new take on Mozart’s tragicomedy “Don Giovanni,” re-setting the familiar tale of deceit and damnation in an abstract architectural landscape and shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters. Maestro Nathalie Stutzmann makes her Met debut conducting a star-studded cast led by baritone Peter Mattei as a magnetic Don Giovanni, alongside the Leporello of bass-baritone Adam Plachetka. Sopranos Federica Lombardi, Ana María Martínez, and Ying Fang make a superlative trio as Giovanni’s conquests—Donna Anna, Donna Elvira, and Zerlina—and tenor Ben Bliss is Don Ottavio.
