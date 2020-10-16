Sun Valley Museum of Art Curator of Visual Arts Courtney Gilbert will host artist Brad Johnson for a free, livestreamed artist talk on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.
Johnson’s work is showcased in SVMoA’s current Big Idea visual arts exhibition “Gem State,” which explores and celebrates the diverse geology of the American West through artistic and scientific lenses. For “Gem State,” SVMoA invited Johnson to create an entirely new body of work focused on both well known and obscure sites throughout Idaho.
His project, “Idaho Survey,” consists of three-dimensional artworks in which photographs are cut, glued, laminated and glazed to represent the contours and textures of each site Johnson visited. Much of his work examines human impacts on geology—abandoned quarries, archeological sites, tourist attractions and the like.
“I think about the differences between what I expected to find in a place and the experience of being there; things that were captured that I didn’t expect; the difference between what I captured and the afterglow of having been there,” Johnson said. “What do I feel about a place that isn’t exactly in the images?”
The talk is free, but pre-registration is required to access the Crowdcast link. Visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491 to sign up.
