Families with young children can get free hands-on art experience this summer with the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s annual “Afternoon Art” program, kicking off this week.
The program, designed for families with children ages 5 through 12, will be held on three Wednesdays—June 16, June 30, and July 14—with two separate sessions per day. The first session begins at 2:30 p.m., and the second at 3:30 p.m.
The June 16 sessions are dedicated to “Mini Clay Vessels,” while the June 30 sessions focus on “Sun Photos” and the July 14 sessions revolve around “Mega Monoprints.”
“We are excited to welcome back our ‘Afternoon Art’ family program,” said Katelyn Foley, Director of Education and Humanities at SVMoA, in a statement. “This summer session will take place over three different days, and the projects will explore the mediums celebrated in the ‘Clay, Silver, Ink: Sun Valley Center at 50’ exhibition.”
Spacing is capped at four families per session, with advanced registration required. Each table can accommodate a family of four. Register online at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.
