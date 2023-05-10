Being a part of Sun Valley Lacrosse has helped Decker Cinnamon meet new people and hone his skills of being a part of a team. The 13-year-old was on the sidelines with an injured arm last week, but was still cheering on his teammates at their competition on Sunday, May 7, at Wood River Middle School.

“I love the teamwork we have and that we get to play all over Idaho,” said Thatcher Beck, 13, who was standing with Cinnamon.

Sun Valley Lacrosse was started at the end of 2019 as a nonprofit by Conor Quinn and Mike Kennedy.

