The Sun Valley Jewish Film Festival, presented June 22, 27 and 29, offers outstanding world cinema that aims to educate, entertain and showcase films that portray the Jewish experience.
“Every film is a reflection on Jewish life and fascinating pieces that are different,” said Linda Cooper, founder and chair of the film festival. “The festival is free to the community as a gift. We’ve always had great attendance and interest from all kinds of people from different walks of life.”
The SVJFF is run by the Wood River Jewish Community, which is a gathering place that strives to perpetuate Jewish tradition through worship, fellowship and learning. The Jewish community has long been a part of Idaho history, with one of the oldest synagogue west of the Mississippi River built in Boise in 1895, founded by Moses Alexander who served as mayor of Boise. In 1914, he became governor of Idaho, the first practicing Jewish governor in the United States.
In the Wood River Valley, S.J. Friedman arrived in 1869 to raise cattle and sheep and was elected Hailey’s first mayor. Friedman Memorial Airport, the gateway to Sun Valley, is built on land donated by the Friedman children and named in memory of their father.
The films this year will be shown on three evenings all at The Community Library in Ketchum and hope to inspire thoughtful conversation. Here is each film, as described by the festival.
“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” is the first film to be shown from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. This film is the winner of 18 Audience Favorite Awards on the festival circuit. Set in Paris in 1942 during Nazi occupation, a well-known jeweler, Joseph Haffmann, arranges for his family to flee the city from the Nazis. He offers his employee Francois Mercier and his wife the chance to take over his store until the conflict subsides. The two men agree but with dire consequences that will change the fate of all three characters.
The next film is “Greener Pastures” that will be shown from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. This film was nominated for 12 Israeli Academy Awards, and is the story of a newly widowed Israeli, low on money and friends, who hatches an unexpected plan to change things. Filled with endearing performances, this is a surefire crowd pleaser.
The last film for the festival is “The Tiger Within” from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Emmy Award-winning actor, Ed Asner in his final role gives a remarkable performance in this tender-hearted story about the growing friendship between a lonely and homeless teenage girl and a holocaust survivor. This wonderful film is filled with universal messages of forgiveness, fortitude, and healing.
The WRJC membership consists of more than 200 families, with both full-time and part-time residents. Founded in 1976, the WRJC seeks to provide a welcoming community valley that is open year-round, with cultural, educational, and religious programming for all ages. Their Shabbat services and special events are open to all.
