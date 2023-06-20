Sun Valley Jewish Film Festival

“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann” is the first film being shown at the Sun Valley Jewish Film Festival starting on June 22 at The Community Library.

 Courtesy photo

The Sun Valley Jewish Film Festival, presented June 22, 27 and 29, offers outstanding world cinema that aims to educate, entertain and showcase films that portray the Jewish experience.

“Every film is a reflection on Jewish life and fascinating pieces that are different,” said Linda Cooper, founder and chair of the film festival. “The festival is free to the community as a gift. We’ve always had great attendance and interest from all kinds of people from different walks of life.”

The SVJFF is run by the Wood River Jewish Community, which is a gathering place that strives to perpetuate Jewish tradition through worship, fellowship and learning. The Jewish community has long been a part of Idaho history, with one of the oldest synagogue west of the Mississippi River built in Boise in 1895, founded by Moses Alexander who served as mayor of Boise. In 1914, he became governor of Idaho, the first practicing Jewish governor in the United States.

