Gallery Walks 1

The Gail Severn Gallery is featuring internationally renowned sculptor Jun Kaneko along with painter and printer Tom Hammick.

 Express photo by Raiza Giorgi

Artists from around the world, along with a variety of mediums from large sculptures to homemade “ink” made of soot and saliva, will be featured in the various galleries in Sun Valley and Ketchum for this year’s Sun Valley Gallery Walks.

Each year Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts nine gallery walks (exhibition openings for all SVGA galleries), which are eagerly anticipated and free to the public. Locals and visitors alike take in thought-provoking exhibitions of newly installed art, enjoy wine, mingle with friends, and often meet the artists. The first of the series will be held Friday, July 7, from 5-7:30 p.m. .

The Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA), will feature a unique collection of art in their “Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects” exhibition. The exhibit will include paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe, Fairfeild Porter, James Castle and more. Castle was born in Garden Valley, Idaho, in 1899, and was deaf from birth. He attended a few years of schooling at the School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding. As a child he made artwork on found items and made his own ‘ink’ by using soot from the stove and his own saliva.

Gallery Walks 3

Christopher Brown is a local artist that uses a graphite pencil to draw on birch panels.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Load comments