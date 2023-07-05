Artists from around the world, along with a variety of mediums from large sculptures to homemade “ink” made of soot and saliva, will be featured in the various galleries in Sun Valley and Ketchum for this year’s Sun Valley Gallery Walks.
Each year Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts nine gallery walks (exhibition openings for all SVGA galleries), which are eagerly anticipated and free to the public. Locals and visitors alike take in thought-provoking exhibitions of newly installed art, enjoy wine, mingle with friends, and often meet the artists. The first of the series will be held Friday, July 7, from 5-7:30 p.m. .
The Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA), will feature a unique collection of art in their “Hidden Gems: Sun Valley Collects” exhibition. The exhibit will include paintings by Georgia O’Keeffe, Fairfeild Porter, James Castle and more. Castle was born in Garden Valley, Idaho, in 1899, and was deaf from birth. He attended a few years of schooling at the School for the Deaf and Blind in Gooding. As a child he made artwork on found items and made his own ‘ink’ by using soot from the stove and his own saliva.
SVMoA also has photography by Tina Barney, Robert Frank, Cindy Sherman and more as well as sculptures and watercolors and contemporary paintings. Their newly renovated museum is located at 191 Fifth St. in Ketchum.
At the Gail Severn Gallery, British painter Tom Hammick and sculptor Jun Kaneko are featured.
“These two solo exhibitions highlight the importance of bringing international renowned artists to Ketchum and Sun Valley,” Severn said.
Through processes like traditional relief or intaglio, Hammick individually hand-makes prints in small editions, according to the gallery’s webiste.
“His exceptional skill in the medium is evident in the multitude of bold colors he incorporates, as well as the magnificent scale of certain works,” the gallery states. “Hammick richly illustrates visionary scenes, often with ambiguous narratives including mysterious figures.”
Kaneko began his career as a painter before moving into sculpture—an artistic trajectory evident in works like “monolithic ceramic “Dangos,” which the gallery describes as a “three-dimensional, inflated canvas” named for the Japanese word for dumpling.
“His graphic, yet painterly, lines and dots are analogous with the Japanese Shinto concept of the ‘Ma,’ which loosely translates into ‘attachment through space,’” the gallery says of Kaneko
Gilman Contemporary in Ketchum features “Rodney Smith: Leap of Faith,” through July 25. Smith, who died in 2016, was a renowned New York-based photographer who pushed fashion photography into the realm of fine art though his “balancing technical mastery and a desire to portray the best of humanity,” the gallery stated. His unretouched images relied solely on film and light to create “dream-like” images, according to the gallery: “He was a creator who cared deeply about sharing his vision of the world with humor, grace and optimism,” Gilman said on its website.
Smith’s work continues to be shown at museums and galleries worldwide. Ten of his photographs were acquired for the permanent collection of the J. Paul Getty Museum in 2021, and many of his photographs for their permanent collection. Getty Publications released “Rodney Smith: A Leap of Faith,” a collection of expertly curated essays and photographs compiled by Paul Martieau, curator of photography at the J. Paul Getty Museum. Martieau will be in attendance to meet with collectors and sign books at the gallery July 7, during the opening reception of the exhibition, the gallery stated.
“Gallery Walk is a perfect opportunity to invite artists and curators to town. Hearing unique perspectives also allows us to see our artists’ work in new ways. It’s beautiful how artwork speaks differently to each individual,” said L’Anne Gilman.
At the Kneeland Gallery, artists featured are Jennifer Lowe, Christopher Brown and Jean Richardson. There will be an artist reception from 5 — 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7.
“Lowe combines the landscapes, animals and people of her native Montana with a unique approach to painting,” the gallery wrote on its website. “Using the untraditional medium of Livestock Marker, which she applies with both her fingers and a brush, Lowe’s work embodies a sense of play or wonder attributable to her acute awareness and love of nature and her surroundings.”
Richardson’s large-scale paintings use “the image of a horse and use it as metaphor for the human spirit as she sees it—unbridled, striving, restless and sometimes heroic,” the gallery said. “Her use of paint reflects this spiritual connection with her subject through movement, form and vivid color.”
A local artist, Brown’s exhibition focuses on his “remarkably intricate” pencil drawings on birch panels.
“In Brown’s first show at the gallery he will explore nostalgic images of barns and atmospheric tree groves in his unique style which allows the viewer a glimpse of moments in time that are significant to him,” the gallery wrote.
The galleries that are a part of SVGA are SVMoA, Gail Severn Gallery, Kneeland Gallery, Friesen Gallery, Federic Boloix Fine Art, MESH Gallery, Broschofsky Galleries Gilman and Wood River Fine Arts.
To see the complete map and learn more about each gallery featured, visit svgalleries.org. ￼
