The Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) is announcing a new year-round program, SVFF Monthly Movies, a series of film screenings featuring an array of cinematic experiences to fill the gap between the festival season— keeping the magic of cinema alive all year long.
“We are excited to kick off our SVFF Monthly Movies series with an advance screening of the film ‘Mending the Line,’ featuring the remarkable acting talent of Brian Cox,” said Candice Pate, festival director. “This film captures a veteran’s journey to resolution and peace through fly fishing and epitomizes the power of storytelling.”
Following the film, audiences will have the opportunity to engage in a Q-and-A session with the film’s writer and director, allowing for a deeper understanding of the story and its creative process.
