The Sun Valley Film Festival confirmed its full slate of films and put passes on sale Monday, April 5—a slight delay from the initially planned date of April 1.
The festival had previously confirmed that it will take place in a fully virtual format this year, ensuring safe proceedings amid rising COVID-19 cases statewide and a recently designated “high” transmission risk in Blaine County.
The 10th annual iteration of the Sun Valley Film Festival—dubbed SVFF Streaming this year—will take place online April 14-18.
The lineup consists of more than a dozen feature-length films and several short films. Perhaps the standout on the roster is 2021 Oscar nominee “Judas and the Black Messiah,” based on the true story of FBI informant Bill O’Neal’s infiltration of the Black Panthers. Stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield have both been nominated for acting Oscars, and on Sunday Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Other standouts in the lineup include well-reviewed Icelandic drama “Everything in the End,” Zoe Lister-Jones’ comedy “How It Ends” and Golden Globe-nominated miniseries “The Good Lord Bird,” which sees four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke star as abolitionist John Brown.
Hawke will participate in one of the film festival’s patented Coffee Talks, wherein festival leaders interview stars and filmmakers in front of a live audience.
“Judas and the Black Messiah” director Shaka King will also join for a Coffee Talk this year. The trio of talks will be rounded out by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, producer and host of “National Geographic Presents: IMPACT With Gal Gadot,” a documentary short series streaming as part of the Sun Valley Film Festival.
Passes for the SVFF Streaming series went on sale Monday. The All Access Streaming Pass, which grants virtual access to 21 films (features, documentaries and shorts) as well as the Coffee Talks, costs $150.
“While the Sun Valley destination is core to the SVFF experience, current conditions prevent us from planning an in-person event this year,” festival Director Candice Pate said. “We look forward to expanding our audience by streaming our curated slate of films from the best and the brightest storytellers in the business while we begin planning an in-person return in 2022.”
To purchase passes, view the entire film lineup and learn more about the festival, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In