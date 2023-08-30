Scrapper

“Scrapper” earned acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, where it secured the prestigious 2023 Grand Jury Prize.

The Sun Valley Film Festival will be featuring a heartwarming, coming of age film, “Scrapper,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at The Argryos in Ketchum.

The film was written and directed by London-based filmmaker Charlotte Regan, who delivered a captivating portrait of a unique father-daughter relationship.

In her feature-length debut, Regan brings to life a tale that transcends traditional genres, presenting a profoundly touching and richly humorous film. The film’s emotional depth and creative storytelling paint a poignant study of grief, abandonment, and the human pursuit of connection.

