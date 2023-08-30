The Sun Valley Film Festival will be featuring a heartwarming, coming of age film, “Scrapper,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at The Argryos in Ketchum.
The film was written and directed by London-based filmmaker Charlotte Regan, who delivered a captivating portrait of a unique father-daughter relationship.
In her feature-length debut, Regan brings to life a tale that transcends traditional genres, presenting a profoundly touching and richly humorous film. The film’s emotional depth and creative storytelling paint a poignant study of grief, abandonment, and the human pursuit of connection.
The film’s protagonist, Georgie, played by newcomer Lola Campbell, navigates the complexities of life following her mother’s passing. Living alone in her London apartment, Georgie’s days are a mixture of resourceful money-making schemes and playful adventures with her friend Ali, portrayed by Alin Uzun.
Georgie’s life takes an unexpected turn when her estranged father, Jason (Harris Dickinson), reenters her world, leading to a journey of self-discovery and reconnection.
“Scrapper” earned acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival, where it secured the prestigious 2023 Grand Jury Prize. Described by Sundance as “a charming and empathetic film full of integrity and life,” the movie shines a light on themes of grief, detachment, and love, all seen through the eyes of a child. Regan’s direction delivers these emotions with humor and warmth.
Tickets are available for purchase on the Sun Valley Film Festival website sunvalleyfilmfestival.org and will also be available onsite before the screening at the Argyros.
Tickets for SVFF Monthly Movies are $20 and available online and onsite. ￼
