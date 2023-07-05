What started as a regular summer family vacation to Sun Valley for Joe Quesada and his family turned into inspiration for a short film that has now garnered several awards on the film festival circuit.
“Every year my wife plans a new place for us to go, and, honestly, I had never heard of Sun Valley before that trip several years ago. As soon as I stepped off the plane it was like the air was fresher and colors were brighter than I’d ever seen,” Quesada said.
Quesada grew up in Jackson Heights in Queens, New York, and the only thing he ever knew of Idaho was that it was potato country. Quesada’s daughter Carlie is a figure skater, and most of their family vacations center around finding an ice skating rink.
“I remember sitting at Sun Valley Resort watching my daughter skate, and this old guy next to me told me I’d end up back here,” Quesada laughed.
He scoffed at the idea, but after that first visit his family found themselves coming several times a year. When COVID-19 hit they escaped New York for a few months. That’s when Quesada decided to shoot his short film “FLY” in Sun Valley.
“FLY” is about a 17-year-old girl, Maria, who loves to make up stories. Through the course of the film, she finds the best adventure is her own story.
Quesada’s daughter, Carlie, plays Maria, who following the death of her mother is trying to find her place in the world and not let fear stop her from following her dreams.
The cast of the film includes many Wood River Valley locals, such as Kenley Bozzuto and Scott Irvine. After meeting Bozzuto, who plays Maria’s little sister, Quesada said he wrote a part just for her.
“It was my first film, and I was really nervous about it! Everything moves really quickly, and we all just loved the story and chipped in where we need to make it happen. We all became a family,” said Bozzuto.
Bozzuto, 15, said she was very thankful for the experience and wants to do more. She said she has “the acting bug.”
Irvine, who in real life is the ice operations manager and Ice Show producer at Sun Valley Resort, plays the father.
“It was so fascinating to learn that Scott is a professional ice skater who spent years with Disney on Ice and even was a stunt double in ‘Blades of Glory,’” Quesada said.
Quesada said his daughter obliged him to be in the film; her passion is behind the scenes, but he was grateful to her to help him make his dream come to fruition.
The story developed through filming and Quesada said he looked forward each day to being on set with everyone.
“I originally wanted it to be told with voiceovers, but when we were filming I heard their conversation during the scene and decided to make the actors actually speak,” Quesada said. “I remember writing scripts the morning of shooting and rehearsing briefly before rolling.”
For two weeks they spent shooting all around Sun Valley and after spending time editing and testing it on friends and family Quesada decided to put the film on hold.
“It was when festivals were still doing virtual, and I just didn’t want that experience. I thought I was being so cunning and waiting until they returned in person, which, apparently, was what everyone else was doing,” Quesada said.
Rejections came with that first release, but, like Maria in the film, Quesada didn’t let it stop him. His persistence paid off as the film is now winning awards and people are asking him to screen it at their festivals.
So far, “FLY” has won Best Director and Audience Choice Award at the Utah Film Festival; was nominated for Best Actress, Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Utah Film Festival; was the Audience Choice Award at the Zion Indie Film Festival and won three Silver Awards for Drama, Drama Original Score and Drama Cinematography from the Hollywood Gold Awards.
Film isn’t actually Quesada’s main career. He is a comic book artist and writer and recently retired from his role as chief creative officer for Marvel Entertainment. The late Stan Lee was Quesada’s mentor and it was with Quesada’s help they pulled the comic book empire from the brink of bankruptcy in the early 2000s into what we know it is today.
“When I was growing up I can remember my friends’ parents pushing them to be doctors, lawyers, you know important people. My dad saw my talent for drawing, and he really encouraged me to keep at it. He bought me books, and I remember watching ‘Learn to Draw’ with Jon Gnagy,” Quesada said.
He ended up with a degree in illustration from the New York School of Visual Arts, and then he stopped drawing for five years to pursue a career in music.
“I knew that I loved to also tell stories, not just drawing, but my dad told me I’d starve being a musician,” he said laughing.
Quesada’s first venture into comics was working at Valiant Comics where he won the Harvey Award for best new talent in 1992, according to his biography on Marvel fandom.
His first major contract with Marvel was creating “Marvel Knights,” showcasing characters like Black Panther, Daredevil and Black Widow who have now become main characters within Marvel. He also helped produce storylines for Marvel’s “Civil War,” “Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Agents of SHIELD.”
One of the characters Quesada helped develop was Miles Morales, a Black and Latino teen that becomes Spider-Man after the death of Peter Parker. The character was developed for comics and then into film with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019.
“Comics don’t always have to be about superheroes. It’s about telling good stories and immersing the reader into the world and characters, relating to them,” Quesada said.
The greatest lesson he learned from Stan Lee occurred over a 10-minute phone call, Quesada said. He told a story about when he was working earlier in his career on “Marvel Knights” and he cold-called Lee to get his thoughts about the storylines.
“I felt like I knew him for a million years, and he was everything I had expected and more,” Quesada said. “After he read my outlines, he told me the secret to the perfect Marvel hero: ‘Who is inside the suit?’ Take Spider-Man for example. Spider-Man is Peter Parker, but we don’t connect with Spider-Man, we connect with Peter. Who he is, his background, his family, his friends. If we didn’t it would just be a red and blue suit,” Quesada quoted his mentor telling him.
He added in a quieter voice that he missed his friend and knew that he was at Marvel at a special time in its history. Especially after 9/11, Quesada said that moment in time really impacted him and the creative community around him in New York.
“I was there that day. I lost friends. We decided to do a special comic book called ‘Heroes’ that we invited artists not just from Marvel to collaborate on to raise money for the first responders,” Quesada said.
It was not until years later, when the 9/11 Memorial Museum opened, that Quesada and his family went to tour the site.
“It was really hard for me. I almost didn’t go, and I remember one point so much emotion came over me seeing those crushed firetrucks I had to go outside for a moment. That’s when I saw the copy of the comic we had done in a glass case. I had no idea it was there,” Quesada said.
As for continuing a career in film, Quesada is exploring it. He was recently recruited at Amazon, helping them focus on comic films and television series. Quesada also said he wants to do a sequel to “FLY” and has some fun projects up his sleeve that he can’t talk about yet, but he did allude to coming back to Sun Valley, perhaps for a special screening. ￼
