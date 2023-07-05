What started as a regular summer family vacation to Sun Valley for Joe Quesada and his family turned into inspiration for a short film that has now garnered several awards on the film festival circuit.

“Every year my wife plans a new place for us to go, and, honestly, I had never heard of Sun Valley before that trip several years ago. As soon as I stepped off the plane it was like the air was fresher and colors were brighter than I’d ever seen,” Quesada said.

Quesada grew up in Jackson Heights in Queens, New York, and the only thing he ever knew of Idaho was that it was potato country. Quesada’s daughter Carlie is a figure skater, and most of their family vacations center around finding an ice skating rink.

