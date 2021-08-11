Atkinson Park in Ketchum will host the annual Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival this weekend, Aug. 13-15, offering locals a chance to view and purchase a wide range of work.
One hundred and thirty-two artists will display their art from 11 different disciplines: ceramics, drawing, fiberglass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and woodwork.
The Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival is a juried event, meaning a panel of art experts convene and review applications to select the lineup. On Friday, the jurors will survey the grounds and choose the best work in each discipline. That artist gets a guaranteed spot in 2022. The jurors also choose a “Best in Show” across all media. This winner receives $1,000 and becomes a part of the jury next year.
The Sun Valley Museum of Art used to host the Sun Valley Arts & Crafts Festival. In 2018, they refined their mission statement to focus more on education, moving away from big events that require a lot of labor. Event planner Art Daves and his company Altitude Entertainment took over.
“It means a lot to continue it and to be a part of it,” Daves said. “It’s ingrained in the community. People know that this comes every year, and they get excited for it and come down. The artists know they have an audience here, so it’s just a very welcoming community overall. It means a lot to be involved with it.”
Daves does not allow commercial agents at the festival.
“We don’t want the commercial component of it,” Daves said. “It’s about the individual artist and their original works, not reprints and mass production items.”
Missouri artist David Ruggeri will exhibit his paintings, combining pop art, contemporary art and graffiti art, using acrylic paint and spray paint on stretched canvas to create a vivid color scheme.
“Some of the best compliments I get are when people say I haven’t seen anything like this,” Ruggeri said. “I’m trying to be the best Dave Ruggeri, not someone else.”
Although graffiti has made great strides in the art world, Ruggeri says it is still misunderstood and underappreciated.
“There’s this line between art and vandalism that always gets played,” Ruggeri said. “I think it’s a legitimate topic ... But I think what gets overlooked when it comes to graffiti is the technique, the style, the color palette. I think those get lost because it’s on a building, on a train car versus hanging in a gallery ... There are just so many incredibly talented artists out there, and the works are just so strong and visual and vibrant. I think it needs to be in the discussion with fine art.”
Through his art, Ruggeri explores various social causes, including endangered animals. His works feature the monarch butterfly, amur leopard, sharks and several species of rhinoceroses. He hopes to start a conversation with these paintings.
“The world needs more art, and it needs more artists,” Ruggeri said. “It’s a tough industry. You really have to work at it. But there’s a lot of good people doing good work.”
Aside from art, there will be food trucks, live music and an area where kids can play and get temporary tattoos.
“This year, especially, I want the Wood River Valley community to experience togetherness,” Daves said. “We are all so excited to be able to contribute to events and public gatherings and to get back on track again. The artists are excited too because they missed it for a year and a half. It’s just great to be doing it live again.”
For more information, visit www.sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In