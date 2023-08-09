Effervescence

Bellevue artist Anne Jeffery’s newest work is titled “Effervescence” and is a hyper-collage of more than 70 individual layers.

 Courtesy of Anne Jeffery

The Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival highlights an activity-packed weekend, as more than 100 artists are coming together from around the country to showcase their artwork for three days.

“This is my third year coming to this show, and I like the quality of the show and, of course, the beautiful location,” said Helen Gotlib, printmaker from Dexter, Michigan, and the 2022 Best of Show artist.

The 54th annual festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Atkinson Park in Ketchum. The event is free to attend.

Helen Gotlib

2022 Best of Show printmaker Helen Gotlib is excited to return to the Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival this weekend in Ketchum.

