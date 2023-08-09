The Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival highlights an activity-packed weekend, as more than 100 artists are coming together from around the country to showcase their artwork for three days.
“This is my third year coming to this show, and I like the quality of the show and, of course, the beautiful location,” said Helen Gotlib, printmaker from Dexter, Michigan, and the 2022 Best of Show artist.
The 54th annual festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Atkinson Park in Ketchum. The event is free to attend.
“There are so many talented artists from around the country, and we appreciate them coming to Sun Valley,” said Art Daves, executive director of the festival. “We hope that people will come enjoy the festival and pick up a piece to support the artists.”
There will be a wide variety of artists exhibiting ceramics, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, drawing, metalwork, sculptures, woodworking and more. The process of curating the show begins in March with a panel of local professional artists and collectors selecting the vendors. This year, Daves said there will be 132 artists from 26 states and British Columbia.
Festival participants will also enjoy live music and food truck vendors, along with an area for picnics.
Gotlib is one of the four printmaking artists featured in the show. She said she has been a full-time artist for 20 years, traveling to 10 shows a year around the country.
“I love drawing, and when I went to school at University of Michigan, I took a printmaking class and realized I could reproduce my art and make a living. A lot of my pieces are inspired by nature from the pond on my property to hikes at national parks,” Gotlib said.
Local fine art photographer Anne Jeffery will be at the festival, showcasing her etherial compositions, which layer her photographs of flowers, butterflies, birds and landscapes with splashes of color and other effects in Photoshop.
“I always wanted to be an artists, but I cannot draw or paint,” she laughed.
Jeffery retired from working as a photographer for the Bureau of Land Management where she worked in public relations, then became National Deputy Director for BLM’s Office of Fire and Aviation. She currently sits on the board that selects artwork for the Friedman Memorial Airport.
“It’s fun to create my vision instead of having to get up at 4 a.m. to get a morning landscape shot,” Jeffery said.
Her newest work is titled “Effervescence” and is a hyper-collage of more than 70 individual layers. According to Jeffery, it takes her two weeks to a month to complete one piece.
Jeffery added she is excited to see the other artists and their work.
There are several local jewelry makers exhibiting, such as Glynn Powell, Lee Drake and Kary Kjesbo. Local artist Christopher Brown and his drawings are also featured in the festival.
