For EJ Harpham, one of the best things about the Artists’ Studio Tour is when people bring their families and say, “My kid is interested in art.”

“I just love to talk to people about how fun art can be, and how it doesn’t have to look a certain way,” Harpham said.

Harpham will be one of 40 local artists that open their workshops for the Artists’ Studio Tour happening Aug. 18-19, all throughout the valley. There will be art for sale at each location, as well as the leisure to discuss techniques and inspiration with the artists themselves. The tour is free and open to everyone.

