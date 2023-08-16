For EJ Harpham, one of the best things about the Artists’ Studio Tour is when people bring their families and say, “My kid is interested in art.”
“I just love to talk to people about how fun art can be, and how it doesn’t have to look a certain way,” Harpham said.
Harpham will be one of 40 local artists that open their workshops for the Artists’ Studio Tour happening Aug. 18-19, all throughout the valley. There will be art for sale at each location, as well as the leisure to discuss techniques and inspiration with the artists themselves. The tour is free and open to everyone.
“In these days of molasses-speed supply chains and slowed down shipping, it makes even more sense to shop regionally from artists who have stock on hand ready to hand over to you,” said Lisa Horton, organizer of the tour and jewelry artist in her press release.
Harpham is a ceramics artist and does everything from hand painted sinks to large scale murals. She has been an artist since 1974 and came to the Wood River Valley in the late 70’s.
“Ceramics is what I am, I work seven days a week because it’s a pleasure to go into my studio and work. I have to brag a little bit about my studio as I have paid my dues, working in basements, trailers and barns. I love my studio,” Harpham laughed.
Harpham mostly does commissioned pieces, and she is working on a mural for a home in Alexandria, Virginia at the moment, of a three-dimensional cherry blossom sculpture on tile.
“I did a 40-foot mural on a building in Hermosa Beach, and when I asked the woman what she wanted, she said ‘Just make it pretty’. So I did,” Harpham said.
She also did a 2,000-square-foot mural of Virgin of Guadalupe for the Catholic Church in downtown Los Angeles. That project took her two years to complete and there were challenges as the flags representing the countries that worship the patron saint, kept changing due to conflicts or coups.
Harpham will be sharing her space with Anne Jeffery, a local fine art photographer. Jeffery’s pieces are etherial compositions, in which she layers her photographs of flowers, butterflies, birds and landscapes with splashes of color and other effects in Photoshop.
Another artist featured for the studio tour is Sally Metcalf, basketmaker and plate artist with a studio in Hailey. She is also one of the organizers for the event.
“The studio tour is so fun to go look at people’s studios and see their processes,” Metcalf said. “It’s a good learning experience for people and I enjoy working with all the artists.”
Metcalf’s baskets are inspired from nature and she uses materials such as maple bark, as it is maleable and easy to work with.
She got the inspiration to work with bark as she lived in the Oregon Cascades and spent her time hiking among the trees and saw bark laying on the ground.
“I picked it up one day and thought I could make something out of it. I bought a book and taught myself how to cut bark properly,” Metcalf said.
It takes a great deal of time to make the baskets, sometimes six weeks, Metcalf said.
“I love this medium, it’s so calming and fulfilling to watch the bark and weaving come together and become something extraordinary. I use wax linen cordage to weave the bark, it really compliments each other,” she added.
Marybeth Flower is a photographer from Ketchum who collaborates with her husband, Joe Bauwens, on their vibrant images from around the world, as well as local landscapes.
“I enjoy roaming around Idaho and neighboring states with my camera creating photographs. I often use a variety of techniques in the camera and in post-production to create an abstract effect,” Flower said in her artist statement.
Metal and rock artist Mike Baldwin of Bellevue is also included in the tour. Commuters and tourists pass his studio everyday and can see his Sun Valley sun metal work hanging on his home that sits on the highway.
“I found I really enjoy melting metal, making a variety of art out of copper, brass and steel. My favorite material is repurposed barn roofing—it’s from a 100 year old barn,” Baldwin said in his statement.
A map of the physical locations plus profiles of the artists can be found at www.artiststudiotour.com and in the Idaho Mountain Express. Both also includes images and contact information for each artist. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In