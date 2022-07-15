A stage adaption of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women” is coming to the The Spot stage in Ketchum from Tuesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22, promising a closer and more raw version of the story than audiences are used to.
“The Spot is such an intimate space that it really makes the audience feel as if they are in the March family living room,” said Sara Gorby, artistic director of St. Thomas Playhouse, which is putting on the production.
Nearly the entire cast is made up of high school students, with the exception of Savina Barini (Marmee) and Wyatt Root (Mr. Laurence). “To have someone who came back as a mentor and provide support and structure, but is also young enough to share their passion [on stage] is really cool,” Gorby said of Barini.
The young, 16-person ensemble will benefit from the small venue, which Gorby said brings the benefit of not forcing actors to over-sing.
“As a musical, to have this story unfold with song is pretty magical because it take’s Jo’s storytelling, perspective and imagination and makes it come to life in a different way than when you see it as a play,” she said.
Recently, “Little Women,” originally penned in 1868, is best known for the 2019 adaptation that was nominated for six Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards.
It tells the tale of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth—in Concord, Massachusetts, in the mid-19th century. Often regarded as one of the most classic coming-of-age dramas of all time, it is particularly known for giving a voice to women characters at a time when that was rare in literature.
The St. Thomas Playhouse put on its first performance in 2001 and has continued to provide the Wood River Valley with top notch, youth-centric shows ever since. Some of their recent notable shows include “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Madagascar.”
Tickets can be purchased online at stthomasplay house.org for $25 for adults and $15 for kids. ￼
