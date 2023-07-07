Sun Valley Opera

Soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu is known for having a strong foundation in traditional and contemporary repertoire and will be performing July 14, at a concert in Sun Valley.

 Photo contributed

Traveling and singing are two passions of opera soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu, and she is excited to do both as she heads to Sun Valley to perform for audiences on July 14 as part of the Sun Valley Opera Summer Festival.

“The title of this event is ‘Welcome’ because we are thrilled to welcome Ibi [Ojikutu] to our valley, and welcome Raine [Filbert] home. Ibi will also be welcoming us into her culture with a traditional Nigerian dress and her background in not only opera but gospel and musical theater,” said Robyn Watson, executive director of Sun Valley Opera.

Watson said they will have agarden party with wine and hors d’oeuvres along with a tour of artist Judith Kindler’s home studio.

