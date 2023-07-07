Traveling and singing are two passions of opera soprano Ibidunni Ojikutu, and she is excited to do both as she heads to Sun Valley to perform for audiences on July 14 as part of the Sun Valley Opera Summer Festival.
“The title of this event is ‘Welcome’ because we are thrilled to welcome Ibi [Ojikutu] to our valley, and welcome Raine [Filbert] home. Ibi will also be welcoming us into her culture with a traditional Nigerian dress and her background in not only opera but gospel and musical theater,” said Robyn Watson, executive director of Sun Valley Opera.
Watson said they will have agarden party with wine and hors d’oeuvres along with a tour of artist Judith Kindler’s home studio.
Based in Seattle, Ojikutu frequently tours the Pacific Northwest, but she has never been to Sun Valley area.
“I am really looking forward to perform for Sun Valley Opera,” shes said. “I want to sing full time and travel, highlighting music especially from women composers.”
Ojikutu will be joined by Raine Filbert, the first Wood River Valley student given an annual scholarship by Sun Valley Opera. Filbert just graduated from University of Puget Sound with a degree in vocal performance. She has been accepted into graduate school at the Manhattan School of Music.
“Throughout the last four years I have learned what it means to be dedicated to an art and motivated to continue learning about my voice, improving my technique, and growing as a performer,” Filbert said.
During her time at Puget Sound, Filbert played the role of Ruth in “The Pirates of Penzance,” and went on a local tour in the greater Tacoma and Seattle area with the Adelphians Choir. She performed junior and senior recitals with diverse programs and performed for Sun Valley Opera’s Gala last year.
Ojikutu comes from a family of artistic women. One of her sisters is a dancer and the other a clarinet player.
“My earliest memories is sitting under the piano as my mom played, and playing with her feet as she peddled,” Ojikutu said.
Her grandmother also took her to see “The Nutcracker” as a child. It remains one of her favorite pieces.
“My grandmother would ask if I wanted to see ‘Peter and the Wolf’ instead some years, but I was always afraid they’d change ‘The Nutcracker,’ and I would miss it,” she laughed.
Once Ojikutu figured out that singing would be her chosen path, her parents enrolled her in singing lessons and the children’s choir. She ended up being a part of an award-winning children’s choir in Lincoln, Nebraska. Ojikutu said she cherishes those memories.
“It’s hard to explain what I’m feeling when I am singing, as I am a pretty laid back person, but when I sing I can express all the emotions and work out any angst,” Ojikutu said.
Now, she is a regular member of the Seattle Opera and performs principal roles for the Seattle Opera and Portland Opera. She made her debut as Strawberry Woman in the 2011 Seattle Opera production of “Porgy and Bess,” according to her website.
“As I’ve gotten older, I find that I just want to work steadily. It would be awesome to sing at The Met in New York, and just about every opera singer dreams of that, but I want to travel and sing, and hopefully inspire someone else to choose art,” Ojikutu said.
Ojikutu also teaches with Seattle Opera Outreach and Seattle Opera.
“When I tour, I love bringing students on stage to sing with me, because sometimes it can create a spark when the kids get to experience being on a big stage. I want to show kids of all backgrounds they don’t have to be a certain way to be an artist,” Ojikutu said.
She added that her room always fills up with students and teachers, and they tell Okikutu they’ve never seen anyone that looks like her and sings as she does.
“I had the privilege of having parents that would expose me to different singers, and some that looked like me,” she said. “Hopefully they see me as representation that anyone can aspire to be what they want and don’t have to look a certain way.”
Ojikutu is also fascinated by the physiology of opera singing. As a singer that isn’t “mic’d up,” Ojikutu said learning how to use her voice to cut through the orchestra is a skill. She also noted that a lot of opera singers tend to have big heads, or that certain tenor singers tend to be barrel chested, which she finds interesting.
“My voice teacher teaches me how I have to be at a certain frequency to cut through the orchestra,” Ojikutu said. “Or that because of my face shape or the size of my nose and throat will affect my voice amazes me.”
Tickets for the event are $150, and available online at sunvalleyopera.com, or you can call Watson at 818-577-7811. ￼
