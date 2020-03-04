MacArthur Genius Grant-winning Idaho playwright Samuel D. Hunter attended an advanced reading of his new play, “A Case for the Existence of God,” at The Argyros on Sunday. The event, organized by Sawtooth Productions, featured local actors Chris Carwithen and David Janeski in a dramatic reading of Hunter’s new work in progress, and as Hunter said, was one of the first times he had heard it read out loud and the only time a sizable audience has heard it. Carwithen and Janeski played the only two characters, Ryan and Keith, two struggling single dads in Twin Falls. Though coming from totally different backgrounds, they find that what they share—“a specific kind of sadness”—far outweighs their differences. The play moved at a fair clip, balancing hard-hitting moments of sadness with quippy back-and-forth dialogue and a few laugh-out-loud one-liners. Hunter sets all his plays in his native Idaho and has emerged as one of the most celebrated playwrights working in New York City today.
Events Calendar
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy
- Convicted Sun Valley rapist will return to local court
- KIC to close its doors
- Keith Allen Boren
- Wolves spotted near Trail Creek
- Plea deal possible in DUI fatality case
- Sun Valley 2020-21 passes go on sale next week
- Hunger Coalition launches $10 million development plan
- Ketchum woman charged with selling LSD
- Companies secretive about communication tower plans
Images
Collections
Commented
- Firing impeachment witnesses shatters presidential mirage (61)
- Senators should reclaim their power (59)
- ‘Lean and mean,’ Mountain Humane gets back on track (23)
- Unexpected lessons learned in the impeachment (23)
- Limbaugh thinks the nation isn’t ready for a happily married man (17)
- All-renewable energy is impossible (14)
- Hailey contends with short-term rentals (14)
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy (14)
- Ban all cell phone use while driving (12)
- An honorable man (11)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In