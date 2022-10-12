Sandra Cisneros is home

Sandra Cisneros, author of “The House on Mango Street,” will speak at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults.

When Denise Carlos of Las Cafeteras—a folk band in residence with Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA)—learned Sandra Cisneros would speak in the Wood River Valley, the musician asked if she could introduce the beloved author with a song.

“Sandra Cisneros is one of my ‘sheroes,’” said Carlos. “Her writings, especially ‘The House on Mango Street,’ are the ultimate gift a chicanita can receive: palabra and testimonio (word and testimony). Our words and stories are pivotal to our survival. ... I thank Sandra Cisneros for teaching me that my family, neighborhood, and Chicana Spanglish are fierce, beautiful and powerful ... so, I am as well.”

Since the 1980s, Cisneros has captured the hearts and minds of readers, helping a generation of Latin Americans find their voice. Her deceivingly simple stories are heart-wrenching and hilarious, introducing an ocean of narrative gymnastics, exploring race, class, sexuality, feminism, place, identity, family and more. Her new collection of poetry, “Woman Without Shame,” accumulates 28 years worth of work.

