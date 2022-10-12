Sandra Cisneros is home

When Denise Carlos of Las Cafeteras—a folk band in residence with Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA)—learned Sandra Cisneros would speak in the Wood River Valley, the musician asked if she could introduce the beloved author with a song.
“Sandra Cisneros is one of my ‘sheroes,’” said Carlos. “Her writings, especially ‘The House on Mango Street,’ are the ultimate gift a chicanita can receive: palabra and testimonio (word and testimony). Our words and stories are pivotal to our survival. ... I thank Sandra Cisneros for teaching me that my family, neighborhood, and Chicana Spanglish are fierce, beautiful and powerful ... so, I am as well.”
Since the 1980s, Cisneros has captured the hearts and minds of readers, helping a generation of Latin Americans find their voice. Her deceivingly simple stories are heart-wrenching and hilarious, introducing an ocean of narrative gymnastics, exploring race, class, sexuality, feminism, place, identity, family and more. Her new collection of poetry, “Woman Without Shame,” accumulates 28 years worth of work.
She will speak at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults.
This lecture is presented by SVMOA and The Community Library.
Jenny Emery-Davidson is the executive director of The Community Library.
“Over three decades, Sandra Cisneros has shaped contemporary literature with her spirited writing,” Emery-Davidson said. “She encourages us to see the world with open, curious eyes and to move nimbly between English and Spanish in an adventurous exploration of language.”
As I spoke to Cisneros over the phone from her home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, her four dogs barked in the background.
IME: What will you speak about in Sun Valley?
SC: I don’t know. I haven’t met the audience. When I meet them, I’ll know. I prepare, but I have to know the age, I need to know what language. Have they read my work before? Is this the very first time they’re coming to a reading? I take a little roll call in the beginning, and I flag things. And then I prepare accordingly.
IME: Your new collection of poetry is titled ‘Woman Without Shame.’ What role has shame played in your life?
SC: I’m still working on it. I’m only 67. I hope I get there before I die. We’re ashamed for many different reasons at different stages in our lives. You overcome one and something else pops up. Now that I am an adult, supposedly, I still am finding that I have challenges.
I’m more comfortable in front of 1,000 people than I am with one. I find that the shame I have to overcome now has to do with intimacy. Telling someone “I love you” is something that makes me bashful, a little fearful. I can’t just come and declare it because I wasn’t raised saying it. I could say it in Spanish easier than I can in English.
IME: How does it feel to work on something for 28 years then give it away to the public?
SC: It feels like someone took your diary and read it out loud. Especially with poetry. I don’t feel that way so much with other writing. But poetry is very personal to me. Even reading them out loud to myself in the studio was challenging. I don’t write poetry to share it, I write it for myself. If I thought about the audience, I couldn’t write it.
IME: What does poetry accomplish that prose can’t?
SC: Imagine you’re talking to yourself. And imagine you go deeper. Like you really spend four hours talking to yourself, getting away from all the fluffy stuff, surprising yourself and doing a very deep meditation with yourself. A really heart-to-heart conversation with yourself. That’s what writing poetry is. So you begin with some topic that you think is funny or silly, and it really takes you to scary places.
It’s like fishing or deep sea diving. You start on the top of the water, and then you go into the bottom of the sea. You think your lungs are going to collapse.
It’s very medicinal, everybody should do it. You don’t have to publish, but I encourage everybody. It’s from lack of doing this introspective dialogue with ourselves that makes people sick. My brother went through a great loss; he doesn’t want to talk about it. You have to talk about all of the things that are happening to you: the losses, the joys. Especially now, in this period in history that we’re living through. It’s from not dealing with our emotions, our traumas, our personal highs and lows that allow us sometimes to get ill in our heart.
IME: Do you think writing is a healthy form of therapy or meditation?
CS: It’s spiritual in the best sense, and that has nothing to do with religion. It is medicine for your heart. It’s about transforming your demons before they transform you and manifest themselves in violence. Sometimes we’re violent to others or violent to ourselves when we don’t take care of our hearts. Even before COVID lockdown, I spent a lot of time by myself, because that’s my profession. And I enjoy it.
IME: Do you think writing is an inherently lonely endeavor?
SC: We start writing because we’re lonely, but it takes us to this wonderful place where you become very whole by yourself. You don’t look for other people to complete you or make you happy. You enjoy and savor and prefer solitude.
[When I’m writing] I’m more in communion with everything around me. I’m not distracted. I’m paying attention to myself, to nature, to the insects, to the sky and to all the things the trees are telling me. It’s very spiritual, like being on a retreat. I wonder if people took advantage of that during the pandemic lockdown—going on this spiritual retreat inside themselves and with the universe. So I never feel alone. When I’m alone, I enjoy being alone, because I’m connected to everything.
IME: Is it true when you were a kid you envisioned your name on the spine of a book?
SC: Yeah, I got this little laser flash of the future. Sometimes that happens in our lives. I’m very lucky that I could see it and desire it. You have to have a desire for something you want to do with your life. I was 11-12. I was at the public library in Chicago.
It’s important for people to dream when they’re 11-12. You don’t have to talk to anyone about it. You don’t have anyone to share it with. But you need to visualize it and walk towards it.
IME: What advice would you say to your 25-year-old self?
SC: “Don’t waste so much time looking for the man who is going to make you happy.” You can’t be happy with someone until you’re happy alone. You have to discover yourself. Those moments in your life when you are alone are the most precious time because the universe is giving you time to learn about yourself, to develop yourself, nurture your own interest and to grow up. So don’t waste so much time getting drunk and saying “He done me wrong. When is he coming back?” and weeping into your poetry. I just don’t like those poems about myself anymore. I just have moved on. I don’t like that person I used to be. I like who I am now.
IME: Do you view career as a relationship?
SC: My writing is my husband, the way a wife follows her husband because of his career. You have to make choices and follow the job. I’ve made those sacrifices because of my writing. My writing has been very faithful. A very faithful husband is a difficult husband.
Sometimes my writing makes me very angry, and I don’t want to speak to my husband. Then we make up and it’s so loving and wonderful. It’s got peaks and valleys, just like any marriage, but I never think of divorcing or leaving my writing. It’s the happiest thing in my life.
It has brought me great mental health and brought me through suicidal depths. My writing keeps me from medication. My writing keeps me healthy. My writing is loving and takes care of me.
My writing has taken me to the most beyond-my-imagination places. When I was a young woman, the best I would hope for was to get the admiration of my writing colleagues. My writing has taken me beyond that to countries I never thought I would go to, meeting people I never thought I would meet. I’ve never been to Sun Valley, I don’t know who I’ll meet. But I hope that I can be of service.
IME: Your career took awhile to gain traction. How did you stay motivated during that time?
SC: I wasn’t. I went through some real dark nights of the soul. [“The House on Mango Street”] came out when I was 30. I went through real deep depression and suicidal periods when I was 32 to 33. So there were moments when I had a lot of doubt.
But, I got a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts in the darkest year of my life. That reminded me why I was put on the planet. I might have been a failure in everything else in my life, but I had a gift. Maybe I couldn’t pay the rent with it, but I had to be reminded that I had a gift and to not gauge it by money.
IME: How has your past work evolved over time for you?
SC: I’ve abandoned some books. I can look at some works and say, “What was I thinking?” or “juvenilia.” I don’t want to read those out loud.
But, there’s some things I revisit, like “The House on Mango Street.” For a while I was tired of reading from that book, but reworking it for the opera has made it fun. We’ve been able to expand, shade in and add depth to characters. I’m pretty surprised at what I did when I was so young, I’m pleased.
IME: Why do you think “House on Mango Street” still resonates with people?
SC: It’s poetry written as prose. People are afraid of poetry, but they’re not afraid of reading prose in little one page stories. People approach it without realizing that they’re stepping into a poem.
It speaks to them. It’s a book about someone’s loneliness and someone’s wonder at things she is witnessing in the world. A lot of people have the same kinds of emotions, especially young people.
Plus, it’s not just a sad book, it’s a funny book. Even if you don’t want to like it, you start laughing out loud. That’s how you sneak in, like a Trojan horse into people’s minds.
IME: Does it ever bother you if people only know you for “House on Mango Street?”
SC: No, of course not. That’s my first child. I love my first child.
IME: What would you still like to accomplish in your career?
SC: I would like to arrive at my death having ascended to some spiritual knowledge. Everything we do in our life is a spiritual path of coming to an understanding of who we are and becoming a better human being and not being afraid when our moment comes to pass. I want to enjoy and look forward to that moment, feel like I’ve earned my death. I want to feel like that in my search to become a better human being that I’ve guided authors with the lantern of my writing.
IME: A lot of your work feels in search of a home. Do you feel you have discovered a home?
SC: Oh, yes, I feel quite at home. My home is me. Took my whole life to figure that out. ￼
