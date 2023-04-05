Real life moments inspire Sun Valley Film Festival's 'Idaho Shorts'

Taking life experiences and making them into film proved to be the inspiration behind most of the “Idaho Shorts” screened last weekend at the Sun Valley Film Festival.
“We went on a hot springs adventure and there was this woman who wanted to give us massages, which we found really uncomfortable,” said Alex Pabarcius, director of “Hot Springs.” “I made her into a witch and made a weird and twisted fairy tale.”
Pabarcius’ 20-minute dark comedy is about a group of road-tripping friends and their surprise encounter with an unpredictable old lady. Capturing the strange intimacy of bathing half-naked in a shared public space, the film takes you on a journey deep into the night as one stranger pushes friendships and vulnerabilities to a boiling point.
“After my mom passed, my dad asked me to take shirtless photos of him, and I took that story and based my script around that,” said Eve Weston, co-director of “A Parent.”
The story follows a young girl who is baking a cake and making a special dinner, all the while her father is getting ready to go on a date. When the date fails, he comes home to his daughter upset he would go out on her mother’s birthday. The film was directed by Martin McGreevy.
“Idaho Babe” is a documentary about Harriet “Babe” Drake Hanson, a woman who ran the Sawtooth Lodge at the beginning of the 20th century. Hanson was a sharp shooter and outdoors adventurer. She was a guide and outfitter in the Boise National Forest and the Sawtooth National Forest. Her family built the Sawtooth Lodge in Grandjean, Idaho.
“I grew up hearing stories about ‘Babe’ from my grandmother and decided I wanted to do a film about her. Also I loved getting to hangout with my grandmother and include her in it,” said Arlie Sommer, director of “Idaho Babe.”
Sommer uses collage animation, lighted archival photos and oral history interviews about Hanson.
The film that was the most locally shot was “A Tender Cut,” filmed at the Manhattan Café in Shoshone with various scenes in Bellevue and Picabo. Producer Esther Williams was very excited to work on this film that centers around Jerry, a tender soul in tough guy town. Jerry challenges himself on eating a 72-ounce steak to win a contest and prove his worth to himself.
“It’s a sweet story where this everyman can’t catch a break. He’s down on his luck with his wife and coworkers and decides to enter an eating competition. You can see while he’s eating, the look on his face that he can’t live up to the challenge and in walk two older couples that bond with him,” Williams said. “Getting the chance to highlight Idaho was especially great for me.”
The cast of the film includes Andrew Alburger, Bill Nagel, Kathy Wygle, Karen Nelson, Steve D’Smith and Melodie Mauldin. Co-producers of the film include Ted Daniel and Halsey Pierce, a local photographer.
Williams said she had a great time working on this film, and it peaked her interest to get involved in other layers of the film industry. She is potentially exploring getting into music video production because there is a bigger focus on creativity instead of following a script. ￼
