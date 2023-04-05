Real life moments inspire Sun Valley Film Festival's 'Idaho Shorts'

Filmmakers behind the movies screened during the Sun Valley Film Festival’s “Idaho Shorts” block attended a presentation at the Sun Valley Opera House.

 Photo by Raiza Giorgi

Taking life experiences and making them into film proved to be the inspiration behind most of the “Idaho Shorts” screened last weekend at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

“We went on a hot springs adventure and there was this woman who wanted to give us massages, which we found really uncomfortable,” said Alex Pabarcius, director of “Hot Springs.” “I made her into a witch and made a weird and twisted fairy tale.”

Pabarcius’ 20-minute dark comedy is about a group of road-tripping friends and their surprise encounter with an unpredictable old lady. Capturing the strange intimacy of bathing half-naked in a shared public space, the film takes you on a journey deep into the night as one stranger pushes friendships and vulnerabilities to a boiling point.

