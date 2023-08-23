The Whale 1

Brendan Fraser’s performance in the screen adaptation of “The Whale” earned him an Academy Award.

 Courtesy image

While “The Whale” is new to the big screen, the story has been around for more than a decade in the theater, performed all around the country. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter loves when people come up to him and tell him it spoke to them in some way.

“My favorite part about doing publicity for it is hugging strangers,” Hunter said in an interview with the Express. “If my words can do something useful emotionally for a person, that is most important to me.”

The film adaption of Hunter’s play will be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum as a benefit for the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency. Along with the screening, Hunter will be doing a post screening conversation moderated by the residency’s Artistic Director John Baker, who worked with Hunter on the film.

