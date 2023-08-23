While “The Whale” is new to the big screen, the story has been around for more than a decade in the theater, performed all around the country. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter loves when people come up to him and tell him it spoke to them in some way.
“My favorite part about doing publicity for it is hugging strangers,” Hunter said in an interview with the Express. “If my words can do something useful emotionally for a person, that is most important to me.”
The film adaption of Hunter’s play will be shown at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum as a benefit for the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency. Along with the screening, Hunter will be doing a post screening conversation moderated by the residency’s Artistic Director John Baker, who worked with Hunter on the film.
The residency is run by Jon Kane, who said he is looking forward to exposing more people to Hunter’s work.
“Sam is one of the most important playwrights of our time, and we are so grateful he is coming to the screening to talk all about his work,” Kane said.
Hunter is originally from Moscow, Idaho, and currently lives in New York City. Most of his plays are set in Idaho; even though he left Idaho for the city, he said that Idaho has never really left him.
“You write what you know, and Idaho is really underrepresented in our country. Moscow is a pretty isolated place, but very interesting,” Hunter said.
Hunter added that his family has a long history in the area. His great-great grandfather built the Moscow Hotel and was the first postmaster there.
“I started writing in high school and it was an outlet for me as an angsty, closeted teen. I started with mostly poetry, and I met my wonderful English teacher, Craig Hill, who was the first person who told me I was good at writing,” Hunter said.
Hunter added he was interested in theater, but he didn’t know a lot of plays beyond Shakespeare and Agatha Christie productions.
“When I read ‘Our Town’ by Thornton Wilder and ‘Angels in America’ by Tony Kushner, I knew I really loved playwriting and it fit me,” Hunter said. “I’ve never been interested in crafting beautiful sentences. I like the messiness of dialogue, and the perspectives of the characters appealed to me.”
“The Whale” is a story about a reclusive English teacher who is trying to reconnect with his daughter. The play won the 2013 Drama Desk Award and the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play. It was recently adapted into a film written by Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Brendan Fraser won the 2023 Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film. Hunter is also a MacArthur Fellow.
“Most of my plays skew darker, however there’s always comedic elements even when the characters are at their most bleak,” he said. “I meet every play on its own terms and usually have the characters I’m interested in bumping around in my head for a while.”
He said he will write 40 pages and then throw them out, or change fundamental things about the characters, which will shift the story.
“It’s a slow process of building the first draft, and then the real work begins of allowing the actors to ‘try on’ the characters and listen to their words and how am I standing in the way of telling the story,” he said.
Hunter said that writing for the stage and film are somewhat similar; however, the route to production could not be more different, he laughed.
“As a member of the Writer’s Guild of America, I don’t own the rights to my scripts once I sell them. When I sold ‘The Whale,’ Darren could have done whatever he wanted,” Hunter said. “Luckily for me he pretty much shot the film word for word.”
The climate for theater has changed agreed Hunter and Baker. Places that have existed for decades to support playwrights and artists have shuttered due to COVID-19. Places like The Lark, a play development center in New York that Baker said “offered writers groups and support for the creative community,” fell out of existence.
People don’t know where to write plays, which is why now more than ever, places like the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency are so needed,” Baker said. “To put it mildly, theaters are struggling.”
Baker is not a writer himself, but a dramaturge—a literary advisor who focuses on helping writers develop new plays and editing and interpreting scripts.
“People are craving support, and I see a lot more dark comedies being developed as people need to laugh and others need to cry as catharsis from the past several years,” Baker said.
Baker said artists are finally starting to get together again, and some haven’t written in three years.
“Next year we want to expand the residency to include more writer’s labs where they can congregate in ‘safe spaces’ to share work,” Kane said.
Hunter said he is currently writing a play for Steppenwolf Theater Company in Chicago starring Laurie Metcalf, most known for her role as Aunt Jackie in “Roseanne.”
“Laurie is one of the most brilliant stage actors I’ve ever seen, and I am really excited about this performance,” Hunter said.
Baker and Kane said they will be announcing their third resident playwright at the screening.
“I continue to be excited by the fact I get to come to Idaho to do something related to my work. It’s nice to have a new community in Sun Valley,” Hunter said.
