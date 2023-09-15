Pirate School

Pirate School! will have two performances on Sunday, Sept. 17, at The Argyros.

When David Engel was five years old his parents threw him a pirate-themed birthday party. He decided right then what he wanted to be when he grew up.

That dream turned into reality, as Engel brings pirates to life for Pirate School!, a show of eye-popping puppetry, eccentric props, and slapstick sword play that will have two performances on Sunday, Sept. 17, at The Argyros in Ketchum.

“My mom was a sculptor and always promoted arts and adventure,” Engel said. “I took acting classes at a young age and got into pantomime, which planted the seeds of old clowns and comedian art.”

