When David Engel was five years old his parents threw him a pirate-themed birthday party. He decided right then what he wanted to be when he grew up.
That dream turned into reality, as Engel brings pirates to life for Pirate School!, a show of eye-popping puppetry, eccentric props, and slapstick sword play that will have two performances on Sunday, Sept. 17, at The Argyros in Ketchum.
“My mom was a sculptor and always promoted arts and adventure,” Engel said. “I took acting classes at a young age and got into pantomime, which planted the seeds of old clowns and comedian art.”
After high school, Engel went to Europe at 19 and did street theater.
“Seeing all these creative people out there really taught me how to work a crowd and relate to the audiences,” he said.
Aside from being a clown and pantomime, Engel is also a serious actor. He has performed iconic Shakespearean roles in “Hamlet” and “Macbeth,” as well as acted for television.
“There’s a constant pull between tragedy and comedy, and growing up in Chicago in the 1990s had great opportunities for TV and film. Honestly, the hardest audience is performing kids birthday parties,” Engel laughed.
He dons some of his clowning roles for serious reasons, bringing stress-reducing humor to pediatric hospitals. Engel performed as a clown doctor for 13 years with the Clown Care Program, part of the Big Apple Circus.
He came up with the pirate character, Pirate Professor Billy Bones, and started developing Pirate School! over time at festivals and theaters.
“Pirate School! is a mix of all my favorite things,” he said.
Engel said he excels at stage combat, sword fighting and fisticuffs. He combined his love of pirates and swashbuckling with an educational program aimed at promoting good manners, polite behavior and social courage.
“Like Santa, I have these kids hearts and minds for a time, and I hope to curb bullying and impart life lessons with science and interactive play,” Engel said.
He also encourages kids and adults to come dressed in pirate regalia.
“It’s an opportunity for the whole family to live out swashbuckling adventures, even if land locked in the mountains,” Engel said.
Pirate School! is a riotous, interactive variety show suitable for ages 4 and up. There will be one performance at 1 p.m. and another at 4 p.m.
For tickets and more information about the performance visit theargyros.org. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In