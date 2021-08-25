Despite touring for nearly three decades all over the world—from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House to Late Night with Conan O’Brien—Pink Martini frontwoman China Forbes still finds joy in performing.
“I always create an atmosphere for myself, the romance of the songs that we’re singing,” Forbes said. “Early in my career, I found myself getting bored of the repetition. I found a way to keep it fresh using my own imagination. To create the experience for myself that I wanted. Now, it is always a delightful experience.”
Old-fashioned pop band Pink Martini returns to play their nostalgic tunes for the Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Summer Concert and 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 26. SVMoA’s Director of Performing Arts Kristine Bretall remembers when the group visited Ketchum to play at the 1997 Wine Auction picnic.
“Sun Valley Museum of Art is thrilled to be bringing back Pink Martini to celebrate our 50th Anniversary,” Bretall said. “It’ll be a wonderful, celebratory night to wrap up the summer.”
Over the years, Pink Martini has amassed a huge catalogue of songs. Forbes is thrilled to share the experience of live music once again.
“I hope they are transported, and they feel hopeful and united in each of our differences,” Forbes said. “I think we come together at a Pink Martini show to celebrate the diversity of our world and our communities ... It’s always incredibly life affirming. When they leave, they feel joyful. We all need a little bit of joy right now.”
Back in 1994, bandleader Thomas Lauderdale worked in Portland, Oregon, politics. Disillusioned with the subpar music at so many fundraisers, Lauderdale decided to start Pink Martini. He reached out to Forbes, a former Harvard classmate, who performed in New York theater and had begun her own music project since graduating cum laude. The rest, as they say, is history. Decades later, Forbes still has a lot of gratitude for her band.
“I think we’ve grown and evolved as people working together for such a long time and actually staying together through moments where it felt like everything might end, and then it didn’t,” Forbes said. “In the early days, we were young and more petulant and inexperienced and didn’t know ourselves that well yet—not as happy. Interpersonally we’ve really grown and improved as a group.”
Despite their symphonic sound, Pink Martini’s melodies are very approachable. The orchestration just enhances the palette, making every song feel like a big moment in a Hollywood musical.
“It’s such a gratifying job because it’s just bringing joy to people and expanding their awareness of sounds,” Forbes said.
A Pink Martini concert has been referred to as “a trip around the world.” They perform across the globe in 25 different languages. The first song Forbes and Lauderdale wrote together was the “Sympathique (Je ne veus pas travailler),” which launched their career. In France, it became a rallying cry for workers on strike.
“I find tons of joy in performing,” Forbes said. But there’s a magic of songwriting that brings me another level of joy.”
Writing since her teens, Forbes uses songs to process her emotions. Her song “Rise” was written in the wake of her bandmate’s suicide. On her new solo album—slated for 2022, her first in 13 years—she explores themes of loss, divorce, mental illness and middle age.
“Usually, it’s the things that are very sad to me that inspire me to write, because you don’t know what to do with these emotions,” Forbes said. “I’m lucky that I get to put them into a song.”
Her music expresses hope amidst all the darkness, too. Even while working on solo material, the future of Pink Martini still excites her.
“Metaphorically, I think we’re on the crest of our wave,” Forbes said. “We’re enjoying where we are and all that we’ve done.”
For more information, visit svmoa.org/events.
