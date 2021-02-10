The Alliance of Idaho and the Sun Valley Museum of Art are partnering for a writing competition open to high school juniors and seniors attending public school in Blaine County.
Responding to the prompt “That Time I Knew I Belonged,” students are invited to write personal, autobiographical stories that “reveal something about what makes a community work—and about the moments when it doesn’t,” the competition description states.
Essays must clock in between 500 and 800 words in length in either English or Spanish. Winners will be selected based on originality, writing quality, humor and emotional resonance.
Each of four winners will receive a gift card to the independent or university bookstore of his or her choice. Two first-place winners will receive $500 gift certificates. The other two winners will receive $250 gift certificates.
Winning essayists will be invited to share their essays in a public presentation at SVMoA’s Hailey location on April 28.
Essays must be submitted by March 3; winners will be notified March 31.
“The Alliance and SVMoA have a shared interest in building and celebrating communities in their different forms—from what happens on the soccer field, to the dinner table, to the classroom, to a dance class, to a walk in the woods, to the pages of a book,” the organizations stated. “The writing competition is designed to recognize and honor the various ways people belong. Both organizations understand that diverse communities are stronger when everyone can flourish.”
Visit svmoa.org/learn/writing-competition for full contest details and to submit an entry.
