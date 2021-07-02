Two months after splitting from the Sun Valley Museum of Art, the one-time Company of Fools is reforming as a new theater group with a new name, full of familiar faces.
After the pandemic forced cancellation of their 25th anniversary season, the former Fools have started The Liberty Theater Company, organizers announced this week.
“The Liberty Theatre Company is an assembly of storytellers that will harness the art of live performance through established plays, new works and dynamic educational programming,” organizers said in a statement. “The vision is to create a lasting home for innovative theatre that transports, delights and inspires. This company values artists, bravery, community, creativity, inclusion, and education.”
The Liberty Theater Company plans to continue a dazzling theater legacy that dates back 25 years in the Wood River Valley—one that got a boost from merging with the Sun Valley Museum of Art for seven years, when the museum was known as the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. The two nonprofits separated in early May, a legal process that led to the permanent retirement of the Company of Fools name.
“To continue theater with the legacy of Company of Fools we had to create a new nonprofit and a new name,” said Tess Makena, manager of the Liberty Theater Company and a Company of Fools artist since 2016.
The various name changes, mergers and recent schism has left a committed core group of artists and advisors intent on carrying forward the spirit of local theater, Liberty Theater Company Marketing Director Chris Carwithen, a Company of Fools artist since 2012, told the Express.
“As artists, our passions have been put on hold for some time, and for many of us, our livelihoods as well,” Carwithen said. “What’s so wonderful now that pandemic is over, is that we are working desperately to restore an art form in the valley that has been gone for too long.”
The Liberty Theater itself also needs restoration.
The iconic building, which was renovated about 25 years ago by then-owner Bruce Willis, has been empty since last winter and needs structural repairs before it can be used again.
“Currently it is uninhabitable” Carwithen said.
The theater belongs to SVMoA, but that could soon change. The museum is looking to “gift” the theater to the new company, Carwithen said, “pending the company’s ability to raise necessary funds for a renovation.”
“We are looking for partners in that undertaking because we have a deep love for the building,” he said.
About two years ago, architects found “structural issues” with the Main Street venue, SVMoA Artistic Director Kristin Poole said in an interview. She said negotiations are underway between the two organizations to transfer ownership.
“It’s fixable, but it’s an old building that needs love and attention,” Poole said. “We offered the Liberty Theater Company the building and they can accept ownership at any point.”
Neither SVMoA nor The Liberty Theater Company would disclose the anticipated cost of the renovation.
Carwithen said the merger between Company of Fools and SVMoA bolstered the theater group’s ability to produce shows and brought the performances to a wider range of audiences, thanks to the museum’s membership base.
“It was a huge boon to what we were able to do,” Carwithen said. “But a choice was made after evaluations following the pandemic that SVMoA wanted to go back to a visual arts focus, but they didn’t want the theater to go by the wayside.”
A taskforce formed to see how to keep theater alive in the community, and to assess the viability of a new company going forward, Carwithen said. The task force included an architect, development professionals and patrons.
The group decided to move forward under the leadership of Artist Director Melodie Taylor-Mauldin, an actor, singer and dance instructor. The theater company’s first production in their inaugural season will be conceived and created by members of the company and will feature company artists familiar to anyone who has ever attended a Liberty Theatre production, states the press release.
The first public show will take place on August 20-21 at the Reinheimer Ranch during Field Daze events. In October, The Liberty Theatre Company is planning an original show with an autumnal theme, followed by a holiday show in December.
The Liberty Theater Company has plans to teach adult education and youth education classes starting in the fall of 2021.
