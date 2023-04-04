What exactly does a movie producer do? Nina Yang Bongiovi leads by example (copy)

Nina Yang Bongiovi.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Film Festival

In the beginning of Nina Yang Bongiovi’s movie-producing career, she wasn’t exactly sure what her role was.

She learned the ropes quickly by heading some 7,200 miles from Hollywood.

“I took a leap of faith when I left to produce action movies in Hong Kong,” said Yang Bongiovi who was born in Taiwan but moved to Los Angeles with her family to get an American education. “I really learned what everyone does on a production. Hong Kong is wildly different at action films, as they have a different pace of work and culture.”

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com