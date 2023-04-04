In the beginning of Nina Yang Bongiovi’s movie-producing career, she wasn’t exactly sure what her role was.
She learned the ropes quickly by heading some 7,200 miles from Hollywood.
“I took a leap of faith when I left to produce action movies in Hong Kong,” said Yang Bongiovi who was born in Taiwan but moved to Los Angeles with her family to get an American education. “I really learned what everyone does on a production. Hong Kong is wildly different at action films, as they have a different pace of work and culture.”
Yang Bongiovi was the first honoree to speak during the Coffee Talks portion of the Sun Valley Film Festival this past weekend. She was presented with the Creative Impact in Producing Award, and sat down with Todd Gilcrest, senior editor at Variety, to talk about her career in film.
The pair spoke in front of a large audience at The Argyros in Ketchum on Friday, March 31.
She leaped into producing because she realized her original goals in media law weren’t quite what she wanted. On Friday, she talked about her struggles to get funding for independent films that she believed would make a difference in society. She saw how studios that rebuffed her projects in the beginning would then fight over rights to a film after it got praise and accolades from film festivals.
“When we produced ‘Dope’ I remember moments of disbelief because I remember being told it had no marketability, but now it’s a cult hit,” Yang Bongiovi stated.
Gilcrist asked her what as a producer she looks for in a film. Yang Bongiovi said that a producer has to love the filmmaker, because they will sometimes spend years helping develop the screenplay into reality.
“There have been times I have said to financiers not to read the script and to just trust me,” Yang Bongiovi said.
She told a story about star director Ryan Coogler. When Yang Bongiovi met him, he was just a film student. She was blown away by watching his work, done with practically no budget. Coogler’s first film “Fruitvale Station” was produced by Yang Bongiovi and her production company, Significant Productions, which she owns with acclaimed actor Forest Whitaker. Fast-forward a decade and Coogler has helmed acclaimed projects like “Black Panther” and “Creed.”
Yang Bongiovi is working on a film about Anna May Wong, the first Asian American film star in the early 20th century. Wong started her career in silent film and faced a lot of discrimination during her time in the film industry. She also helped propel Asian Americans in the industry as the first to lead a television series in the 1950s called “The Gallery of Madame Liu-Tsong”, according to her biography at the National Women’s History Museum.
“We want to make sure this film hits the right way and is culturally significant,” Yang Bongiovi said.
They spoke about the recent Oscar sweep for Asian American filmmakers with “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and how it is a game changer for film and for Asian American filmmakers moving forward.
“We want to serve the audience different flavors of films we haven’t seen and that can fulfill certain voids in the marketplace, and not just keep repeating the same trends,” she said.
On learning of her award at the Sun Valley Film Festival, she remembers asking “Are you sure?”
“Usually when the producer is on the red carpet we are asked to move aside for the picture,” Yang Bongiovi laughed. “We show up in the trenches and do whatever job we are asked to make sure the film is a success. I am just so thankful for this award.” ￼
