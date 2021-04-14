Toward the end of March, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated his commitment to reopening Broadway and off-Broadway theaters by September. At the time of his statement, New York’s theater scene had already been closed for more than a year.
Nationwide, the theater industry has been decimated. That’s true for the Wood River Valley, too. Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Museum of Art, recently said as much to the Mountain Express.
“It’s been devastating,” she said. “There are fears that across the nation half the live theaters could close down.”
For decades, though, theater has been a key vertebra in the artistic backbone of Blaine County, and not even a pandemic would see it shut down permanently. As vaccination efforts pick up pace and, at long last, many begin to see a light at the end of the COVID tunnel, the arts community is preparing to come back with a bang.
Key to this artistic revival and reopening is live theater.
Enter the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency, an ambitious new collaboration between The Community Library, Jon Kane—a longtime local theater producer and artistic director of Sawtooth Productions LLC—and NYC-based dramaturg and producer John Baker. A massive undertaking with plans in place for years to come, the residency aims to help get the local theater world back on its feet.
“It’s been, obviously, a really rough year for everyone and a lot of industries, and the American theater is one of those that was hit really hard,” Baker said. “[The pandemic] hit institutions, but more importantly in my opinion, it hit artists really hard. Coming out of COVID and seeing a lot of other institutions struggling, we were looking at this as an opportunity to potentially pioneer a new way of supporting writers.”
Baker and Kane, alongside Community Library Executive Director Jenny Emery Davidson, have signed on acclaimed English-American playwright David Cale as the inaugural writer-in-residence. In October, Cale will head to the Ernest and Mary Hemingway House and Preserve—which is under the stewardship of The Community Library—to work on new material.
“The chance to bring out top playwrights and have them develop work here, which will then move on to the rest of the world, is beyond exciting,” Kane said. “We’re so thrilled David has decided to do this. In many ways, he’s the perfect candidate. Not only is he a wonderful writer, but he performs his own work. That will give the community a chance to meet him, socialize with him and actually see him on stage at The Argyros.”
Best known for his solo performance work, Cale is an award-winning playwright, songwriter and actor. He bobs and weaves between fiction and autobiography, incorporating all types of media and breaking restrictive genre boundaries wherever he encounters them. Works like “Harry Clarke,” “Lillian,” “Floyd and Clea Under the Western Sky” and, most recently, “We’re Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time” have stacked up awards and nominations in New York and Chicago.
This year, he’ll be bringing his wit, insight and lyricism to new territory at the Hemingway House in Ketchum.
“To be in this legendary writer’s house—it’s extraordinary,” Cale said. “When I was invited I jumped at it. Everything’s been up in the air. This is the first solid, post-COVID artistic opportunity I’ve had. It’s like a beacon of light out of this period where everything has just been paralyzed by this pandemic.”
For the library, too, this program opens up exciting new avenues, Davidson said. The library started inviting writers to residencies in a furnished basement apartment at the Hemingway House about two years ago, expanding upon the organization’s already leading role in the arts community. Through its robust and diverse programming, the library has supported authors, filmmakers, musicians, artists and, now, playwrights.
“This is thrilling. This is the kind of innovative collaboration we have been aspiring to,” Davidson said.
The residency itself is taking a unique format. Cale will come to the valley in October for about four weeks, developing new material and engaging with audiences, presenting some polished work from his extensive repertoire. At the end of the month, he’ll return to his home and, over the course of the year, continue to work on his residency material. In October 2022, a new playwright will take up residence at the Hemingway House, but Cale will also return to the valley to perform live a final (or close to final) version of the work he started the year before. That performance will be presented by the Argyros Performing Arts Center. Each playwright participating in the residency program will follow that formula every year moving forward. It’s an ambitious model designed to make a lasting impact on the theatrical foundations of the Wood River Valley.
“I’ve never heard of that happening before,” Cale said of the two-part residency format. “I think, from a writing perspective, it’s a very good plan and very unusual. When I write, I’m very intuitive, very instinctive with it. A project could very well move in a completely different direction just by being in that location. It’s very exciting. There’s really a sense of stepping into the unknown in a thrilling way.”
The model is also an acknowledgement of the fact that the creative process takes time. As Davidson put it, “creativity is not a flash of lightning.” Cale added that he is looking forward to letting his new work “cook” over time, allowing him to incorporate myriad perspectives and experiences, all with his time at the Hemingway House serving as the primary dramatic foundation.
During his first October in Ketchum, as he begins writing a new project, Cale will also perform some live theater to the community. The current plan is for The Argyros to present Cale in his newest play, “Sandra,” this October. Local audiences will have a one-of-a-kind sneak peek at this brand-new piece, months ahead of its official world premiere at the Vineyard Theater in New York.
“Community engagement is a part of the residency,” Baker said. “Because the writer will be returning a year later, we’re interested in creating some kind of a relationship with the community that builds over time.”
Davidson, Cale and Kane agreed. Though it’s possible some COVID-19-related restrictions could still be in place this October, a certain degree of community involvement was a core component of the residency from its inception.
“The audience can be a part of the process,” Baker said. “When an artist is sharing a work-in-progress, [the audience] inevitably becomes a part of the process of great creativity.”
Ultimately, the Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency serves as yet another indication that the local arts community is primed to bounce back from a shaky year. Art, Davidson said, is integral to a healthy society, and with collaborations like this, The Community Library strives to be at the forefront of that in the Wood River Valley.
“[Art] enhances the world. The world is messy. It is ambiguous and hard to understand. We need art to help us navigate it,” she said. “Especially right now, when the whole notion of togetherness and performance has been disrupted, to really focus on the world of theater and to be focusing on the work of playwrights feels particularly powerful.”
The residency will help restore those notions of togetherness and performance, not just in a one-off program, but by establishing something to look forward to every year: a world-class writer creating art against the inspirational backdrop of the Wood River Valley.
