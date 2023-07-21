For Logan Frederickson, what was originally a good real estate deal has turned into a crusade to save a beloved building for the community. The local real estate agent is the new owner of the Liberty Theatre in Hailey.
“A friend of mine actually was under contract for the building before me, but he wanted to change the use, and it didn’t end up working out,” Frederickson said. “I had done a ton of research and had a head start on what needed to be done, so I decided to put my hat in the ring.”
After walking though the building a few times with inspectors and such, Frederickson knew he wanted to keep the Main Street building as is and reopen it for the community.
“When I walked into the theater and saw the beautiful art deco chandelier and read the inscriptions on the walls in the green room, it spoke to me,” Frederickson said.
Frederickson said the only issue to getting the doors reopened as soon as possible is the sound system and interior lighting.
“The biggest issue is the sound system, as I want to not only show movies and have theatrical performances, but live music as well,” he said. “It takes three separate types of sound systems to make sure it’s properly done. I’ve been working with a company that specializes in theater sound, and hope to get local contractors to do the install.”
Frederickson knows a thing or two about old buildings, as he lives in a modest cabin in Ketchum built by his grandfather in the late 1930s.
“It has running water,” he laughed.
Frederickson’s family has been in the Wood River Valley a long time. Although he grew up in Coeur d’Alene, he had family in Burley and his grandfather in the Ketchum area.
“I really thought my grandfather’s job was just skiing, because he had so much ski gear and memorabilia in his office,” Frederickson said.
His grandfather, Lex Kunau, owned a real estate title company, was treasurer of the Professional Ski Instructors of America and was an instructor for Sun Valley Resort.
“That was also one of my first jobs when I came here back in 2012, was being a ski instructor,” he said.
History is not lost on Frederickson. He knows the background of the Liberty, as it has been a centerpiece for arts in the Wood River Valley for more than 80 years.
The original Liberty Theatre was built in the early 1900s across Main Street from its present location. Sam Brooks, who owned the building at the time, brought silent films to Hailey in 1917 and often gave out free candy to children attending the films, according to a Mountain Express article by Andy Kerstetter in January 2017.
The modern Liberty Theatre was built in 1938 on the site of an outdoor ice-skating rink. Jack Rutter, a local contractor, envisioned a modern building to hold community events and screen “talking” movies. Cinder bricks from Burley were used to form the walls of the building, and glazed tiles enhanced the façade. Scaffolding built in the form of a spiral allowed workers to transport the finished materials up to the ceiling in a wheelbarrow, Kerstetter’s article explained.
In 1994, celebrities Bruce Willis and Demi Moore bought and restored the theater once again. It became the Company of Fools’ permanent theatrical home for 20 years and was later run under the umbrella of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, now known as Sun Valley Museum of Art. The theater hosted productions by Company of Fools, as well as those by local high schools, Frederickson said.
Willis and Moore donated the theater in 2017 to SVMoA, but as COVID hit, the organization no longer ran a theatrical unit. SVMoA offered to gift the Liberty building to the Liberty Theatre Company with a deadline of Dec. 31, 2022, to raise $1.7 million for renovations. However, they fell short of that goal, and the building went up for sale.
“SVMoA is very pleased that the landmark remains in local hands and the sale was seamless, transpired quickly, that the new proprietor has an appreciation for the building’s history and plans to preserve the Liberty,” wrote SVMoA communications manager Ava Scanlan in a news release.
Frederickson added that he hopes to have the first event open by late fall.
“Opening night is when the neon lights will be lit up again. I can’t wait,” Frederickson said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In