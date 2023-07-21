Liberty Theatre

The Liberty Theatre has hosted a long list of community events in its history, including many plays during its yearslong stint as the headquarters of the Company of Fools theater group.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

For Logan Frederickson, what was originally a good real estate deal has turned into a crusade to save a beloved building for the community. The local real estate agent is the new owner of the Liberty Theatre in Hailey.

“A friend of mine actually was under contract for the building before me, but he wanted to change the use, and it didn’t end up working out,” Frederickson said. “I had done a ton of research and had a head start on what needed to be done, so I decided to put my hat in the ring.”

After walking though the building a few times with inspectors and such, Frederickson knew he wanted to keep the Main Street building as is and reopen it for the community.

