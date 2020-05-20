The coronavirus may have forced the school year to wind to a close remotely, but area teachers have been hard at work providing the best education they can to their students—and that includes a robust arts education.
Art teachers have had to think outside the box, coming up with projects that are not dependent upon children owning art supplies. With the school year wrapping up, though, the Sun Valley Museum of Art says it wants to make sure students can keep exercising their creative muscles all summer long.
SVMoA has donated 1,500 art kits to the Blaine County School District’s Summer Learning Backpack program, which provides all elementary school students in the district with learning supplies for the summer vacation.
Each art kit consists of colored pencils, watercolor paints and a paintbrush, a sketch pad, glue and an eraser. The backpacks also include two books and various other resources and tools provided by the School District.
“We’re thrilled to be able to get art supplies and a few fun project ideas to students this summer,” SVMoA Artistic Director Kristin Poole said. “We know art is an essential way to communicate, and while we’re not able to be in front of the valley’s students this summer, we hope the kits inspire exploration and expression. For each student to have their very own art kit is a wonderful gift that will benefit the whole community.”
As phase two of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening of Idaho gets underway, SVMoA is now welcoming visitors back into its Ketchum museum space, and recently announced a number of summer events and classes, including summer art camps for children.
For more information on those events—and to learn more about how the museum promotes arts education year round—visit svmoa.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In