Lost River Ranger

Wood River native Luke McNees, left, and his business partner Scott Haslan, the day they bought the Lost River Ranger, a 1987 HEMTT vehicle to turn into a mobile sound stage.

 Courtesy photo

The party will be rolling into Ketchum as valley local Luke McNees is debuting his Lost River Ranger, a mobile music venue he just finished creating to compliment his flagship event, the Lost River Disco.

“This is slack season, where there isn’t much to do for locals,” McNees said. “I wanted to bring music that I love, to my hometown that I love, and what better than to do a music event for all ages.”

The Ranger will debut with a free community event for all ages from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Ketchum Town Square.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments