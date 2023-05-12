The party will be rolling into Ketchum as valley local Luke McNees is debuting his Lost River Ranger, a mobile music venue he just finished creating to compliment his flagship event, the Lost River Disco.
“This is slack season, where there isn’t much to do for locals,” McNees said. “I wanted to bring music that I love, to my hometown that I love, and what better than to do a music event for all ages.”
The Ranger will debut with a free community event for all ages from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Ketchum Town Square.
“I hope that we get a lot of kids, because Lost River Disco is 21 and over only,” McNees added.
McNees said his parents met while they worked at the Pioneer Saloon in Ketchum, and his father grew up in the area. His family moved back to the valley when he was 14. After McNees graduated from Wood River High School in 2009, he bounced around until he moved to Los Angeles and started working at Burton Snowboards.
“I met Steven Jenkins of Third Eye Blind and started working in the music industry. I ended up going to work for Diplo and Major Lazer for several years as well as doing tour management, artist management and event productions,” McNees said.
He created Lost River Disco in 2016, a sought-after annual event at Idaho Basecamp, 16 miles north of Ketchum. It’s not only music but art installations and an outdoor adventure.
“I have always been a fan of dance music and how it brings people together. Specifically within dance, I am a fan of house and techno because it’s an interesting sound for me. This style of music has the power to bring people of all ages and you can’t help but to dance to it,” McNees said.
The event in Ketchum will feature house and techno artists LP Giobbi and DJ Tennis with guests Chloe Caillet and Anden.
“This is the last stop on the tour I put together for LP Giobbi and DJ Tennis. The have been traveling in a converted Airstream trailer all around the country, from the Carolinas to Marfa and Austin, Texas, to California and finally to Ketchum to debut the Ranger,” McNees said.
The Lost River Ranger is a refurbished military HEMTT vehicle that McNees and his partner Scott Haslan purchased. They spent countless hours and funds making it into a mobile venue, complete with a Void Acoustics sound system, lighting rig with lasers and, someday, flamethrowers.
“I met Scott at one of our Lost River events, and we have become great friends. We put our heads together on how we can take what we do at Lost River Disco and bring [it] to other places, creating a community around the music and DJs we bring,” McNees said.
HEMTT stands for Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, an eight-wheel, diesel powered 10-short-ton tactical truck, according to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center. The HEMTT’s primary mission is to deliver high tonnages of supplies to combat and combat support units across all tactical mobility levels as far forward as mission, enemy, troops, terrain, and time and civil considerations allow.
“The Ranger is a way for us to mobilize and do pop-up parties all around the country—with the idea to have a mobile unit with world class production,” McNees said.
McNees said his cousin, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, helped them ensure the look of the Ranger doesn’t disrespect the armed forces. The ultimate goal is to create a nonprofit around the Ranger and proceeds going to supporting veterans.
For more information on Lost River Ranger, follow them on Instagram @lostriverranger and for information on the music festival visitwww.lostriverdisco.com. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In