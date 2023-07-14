For Hannah McNees, the Lost River Disco is sort of a big family reunion.
The Wood River Valley resident and restaurateur is the sister of the event’s founder, Luke McNees, and she helps put on the event every year with the help of family and friends from around the country. Her favorite part of Lost River Disco is atypical of most music festivals: a family photo.
“Each year, at like midnight, with the music blasting, we realize we should take a big photo,” she said. “It’s a whole year of work that comes together visually, and it’s a really beautiful moment.”
With the help of dedicated volunteers and an injection of top electronic dance music talent, a Wood River Valley native is hoping to make the one-of-a-kind music festival he founded a half decade ago a permanent installation, highlighted by the creation of a new mobile music stage. The event takes place Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, at Idaho Base Camp. Tickets can be purchased at lostriverdisco.com.
Luke McNees is a Wood River High School graduate who spent a number of years as the tour manager for top talent like Third Eye Blind and Diplo. In 2016, he realized that the grounds of Idaho Base Camp—a property in Custer County owned by a Blaine County nonprofit of the same name run by his sister Whitney McNees Gershater and brother-in-law Matt Gershater, which was profiled in the Express last summer—would be the perfect place to host a festival.
“I just got this burning desire to bring something to the valley that doesn’t exist. We’ve had massive events, but nothing like this,” Luke McNees said. “This is an intimate festival focused on the experience. I have been to plenty of bigger concerts and large festivals, and this is just way more interesting.”
Lost River Disco caps its capacity at 350 to ensure that the vibe is right. It can be a tough act to balance generating interest while maintaining such a low limit.
Kailyn Avery is an organizer of the festival and former manager at the Boho Lounge in Ketchum, which was run by Hannah McNees. She has also had a hand in pop up shows around the valley with Diplo and LP Giobbi, who has played Ketchum twice in the past year. She also coordinated the M3F festival in Phoenix, Arizona, which had a lot of notable names in EDM and alt music.
“Right now in the market, there is a huge saturation of festivals. A lot of them have unique perspectives, but a lot of them are very similar in a sense. You’re in a city or town and you have kind of the same experience,” she said. “There aren’t as many small, intimate experiences, and that’s what different from these other events. We cap it at 350 people no matter what, and it will always be that size. It’s an hour and a half from the nearest small airport, so that alone is a huge marker that sets us apart.”
Part of the challenge of putting on events like these in Ketchum—house music in Town Square and Lost River Disco—are that the demographics and interests of the region don’t necessarily cater to the newest electronic music.
“I don’t think anyone else in Idaho is really focused on house and techno. Outside of a few clubs in Boise, there isn’t really a scene for it,” Luke McNees said.
He added that not everyone in town is excited about the loud, outdoor music.
“Especially when we do some of our other events around town, there is pushback. There’s always a faction of people that don’t want change and are resistant to different things,” he said. “But (the Lost River Disco) does cut out a lot of liability by being a 21-and-over event.”
When the festival started in 2016, before taking a five year hiatus due to Luke McNees’ other work commitments, the organizers were not even sure anyone beyond their friends would come. They sent out an email to gauge interest, and 160 people ended up making the 26-mile trek up the road from Ketchum to the site, which is not an easy place to throw an event of any size.
Idaho Base Camp is up and over Trail Creek Pass. Luke McNees said a lot of the equipment they need isn’t available in the valley; 35 kilowatt generators are brought from Boise, the sound system comes from Spokane and a small Isuzu pick up truck is used to move equipment around the grounds.
“It’s not like other events where you just load things onto a semi and drive them into the parking lot,” McNees said.
He added that those who attended that first festival have become key cogs in its resurgence in the last three years. After a five-year hiatus, many people had moved away or taken on different jobs. But, his sister Hannah said, Luke—who is the ultimate talker—can always get people on board.
“He’s never been afraid to step into the fire,” she said. “He’s so good at painting a picture and getting people on board with it. He just has a knack for this.”
Hannah said that, as soon as her brother told her about the idea, she was ready to contribute to make it successful.
“In my family, any endeavor like this turns into a whole family affair,” she said. “(We thought,) this will be difficult to pull off, but it’s going to happen.”
In addition to music, Lost River Disco includes art installations and classic Idaho summer activities like rafting and fishing.
Hannah said that some of her favorite memories are swimming in the river while EDM played, a juxtaposition that you can’t find in many places. Attendees have developed their own routines for incorporating nature into their festival experience.
The festival hosts yoga every morning and has offered a sound bath and massage combination in past years. There will be three different bodywork therapists on site this year: two traditional ones, and one who practices the traditional Chinese medical technique called “amma,” in which the hands are used in a similar manner that needles are in acupuncture.
This year, there will also be a breath-work class on Saturday morning after yoga.
The grounds of Idaho Base Camp were unintentionally designed for a festival, McNees said. They are subdivided into different areas like “Central Park” and “The Beach,” which makes it easy to map out different stages and attractions.
“We’ve got people who bring these giant floaties that can hold 10 people that they tie up. A lot of people like to hike up and float down the river right to the cabana where our main bar and stage is,” Avery said.
The organizers took a shot at baiting the hook in May, when Ketchum’s newest musical attraction premiered: a military vehicle that has been converted into a mobile DJ stage. Electronic music fans in the Wood River Valley can thank a 1990s kids movie for the inspiration, according to the two founders.
Luke McNees and partner Scott Haslam credit a scene in Disney’s “A Goofy Movie” as the inspiration for the creative operation.
“When I was a kid, I loved the “Goofy Movie.” And if you’ve ever seen it, there’s an RV with a bunch of buttons and each one you push, a different feature pops out,” Haslam said. “I loved that idea of a truck being able to pull up to a location and just be this whole massive production. And this was simply the biggest truck I could find.”
The vehicle in question is a military-grade Ranger model of the Oshkosh Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck, and it has been converted into a full-time mobile live music venue. Simply pull up, drop the crane with a disco ball on the end and fire up the battery pack and the concert can begin.
McNees said that the praise from the community came from all demographics.
“One girl texted me that her 82-year-old grandmother walked through town and stopped for what she called ‘the rock and roll concert,’” he said. “She said her grandmother really liked it.”
He added that children with hula hoops were the ones having the most fun at the concert, before their parents warmed up and started dancing, too.
This year, the organizers hope their massive Ranger truck is the top attraction. McNees has experience with designing lighting and spaces. “And we thought that if we could find cool outdoor areas that are unique with artists people love, it would be perfect,” Haslam said.
Haslam added that he was nervous about the fact that the battery powered system had no backup.
“We have this massive battery system that we need to be able to run for 10 hours without a generator or anything. We didn’t bring a backup generator, we just said ‘screw it, we feel good about it,’ and it worked,” he said.
The coolest experience for the organizers came from an unexpected source—a Vietnam veteran who wanted to voice his approval for the repurposing and request that a small memorial for his unit be added to the back. McNees said they would oblige.
The truck takes just a half hour to set up, and McNees and Haslam hope to bring more spontaneous events to Ketchum in the near future.
“We didn’t have time to put stuff all over town, plus we kind of liked the idea of people just stumbling upon this crazy looking truck with lasers shooting out of it and a crane holding a disco ball,” McNees said. “You would never expect to stumble onto a world touring artist being shown like that in Ketchum, Idaho, of all places.”
For what it’s worth, the headliner, LP Giobbi, came back to Ketchum by choice after she enjoyed performing here this winter. After headlining a show at Whiskey’s on Main Street and skiing down Baldy, McNees said she was excited to come back to the Wood River Valley.
The festival offers a unique experience for the performers as well as the attendees. For one, McNees said, it’s rare to be anywhere nowadays without cell service. This allows everyone at the event to connect more with each other and less with those watching from elsewhere. The food is healthy and locally sourced, and the drinks are fun and creative. Past iterations have included watermelon and lime gin and tonic, a spicy mango margarita and a vodka rhubarb chamomile cocktail.
Haslam, who got his start as a van supplier in Idaho and Utah, said that he had always wanted to get into the music industry but didn’t know how to make it solvent until he attended Lost River Disco and met McNees. Now, the two are on a mission.
Luke McNees said that of all the work in the music industry he has been a part of, this is his favorite endeavor.
“This is my passion project. I’ve helped put on concerts and festivals in 70 countries, and this is my favorite,” he said. “We had tickets live (from) March to May with no lineup and sold a lot of tickets, which I think shows that people are sold on the experience.”
Avery said that she gets to see the festival take shape and come apart each year. She gets there the Monday before, and leaves the Monday after, spending a whole week at the grounds.
“Most of all, I just look forward to the process of building and then seeing it come together. The connection you make with campers who are driving from Boise, Salt Lake, flying from California and Arizona, is so great. People become such good friends in a short period of time,” she said.
Avery said that the festival is pioneering for not just the valley, but the state.
“I think we’re unique across the board for festivals, but especially for Idaho. You know, our mission is to bring this style of music that is not as popular in Idaho here and have people experience it and feel just like the joy that can come from music that you might not normally listen to,” she said “I’ve had a lot of people that have come in and said that, you know, they don’t listen to a ton of house and techno music, and it’s still one of the most fun experiences that they’ve ever had.”
Hannah McNees added that this event could bring a new wave to the Valley.
“As a 33-year-old that lives here, what (Lost River Disco) means is more flavor,” she said. “I think in this town, sometimes we’re reluctant to change. And the boldness in bringing these things that are trendy in other areas and making them available is introducing a new creative edge into things.” ￼
