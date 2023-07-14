For Hannah McNees, the Lost River Disco is sort of a big family reunion.

The Wood River Valley resident and restaurateur is the sister of the event’s founder, Luke McNees, and she helps put on the event every year with the help of family and friends from around the country. Her favorite part of Lost River Disco is atypical of most music festivals: a family photo.

“Each year, at like midnight, with the music blasting, we realize we should take a big photo,” she said. “It’s a whole year of work that comes together visually, and it’s a really beautiful moment.”

