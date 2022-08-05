Local artist Ralph Harris retrospective at ERC

Ralph Harris at work on his latest painting in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

 Courtesy photo

Numerous art galleries in Ketchum will welcome the public today, Friday, to view paintings, sculptures and multimedia creations. The Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Galley Walk takes place from 5-7:30 p.m., with refreshments and libations served at many galleries.

The Environmental Resource Center at 471 Washington Ave. will feature a retrospective of fifth-generation local artist and muralist Ralph Harris. His recent painting titled “Warrior Eagle and Castle Peak,” will be on display, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

“The title of the painting commemorates Indigenous people and the struggles that they go through, but also relates to the war in Ukraine, which has deeply affected me from the start,” Harris said.

