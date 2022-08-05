Numerous art galleries in Ketchum will welcome the public today, Friday, to view paintings, sculptures and multimedia creations. The Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Galley Walk takes place from 5-7:30 p.m., with refreshments and libations served at many galleries.
The Environmental Resource Center at 471 Washington Ave. will feature a retrospective of fifth-generation local artist and muralist Ralph Harris. His recent painting titled “Warrior Eagle and Castle Peak,” will be on display, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.
“The title of the painting commemorates Indigenous people and the struggles that they go through, but also relates to the war in Ukraine, which has deeply affected me from the start,” Harris said.
Some of Harris’ earlier paintings for the SNRA’s 20th, 25th, 30th and 35th anniversaries of the SNRA will also be on display, as well as his new painting titled “Wapiti Drifting” of a bull elk in the snow.
“Working with the ERC has been exciting,” Harris said. “They are a progressive program with ideas for kids, and they are dedicated to saving the environment. ERC Executive Director Lindsay Mollineaux is very sharp and laughs all the time, which is so much fun. She opened the door to me to put whatever I wanted in the display buildings. They are also planting a new garden next door.”
The ERC exhibition will also feature some of Harris’ work from decades of commissions, including posters of Idaho Fish and Game Archery and Muzzle Loader editions, stamped and framed. The ERC will display a variety of wildlife furs, skulls, animal print impressions and research information.
Harris is a lifelong equestrian whose Basque family has been a part of Wood River Valley history since around 1900. After attending Idaho State College, Harris won his first art contest by designing the official seal for Idaho State University in 1962 during his sophomore year at the Art Center School of Design in Los Angeles. After graduating from the Art Center, he joined the Marine Corps Air Reserve as a photojournalist and staff artist while continuing with a master’s degree program at California State College in Long Beach. He was a member of the Illustrators Society of Los Angeles from 1965 to 1995.
As a member of the documentary art staff for the U.S. Air Force since 1967, Harris has created 21 paintings, which are on permanent display at the Pentagon, the Air Force Academy, the Air Force Museum and the Air and Space Museum. The Air Force presents other paintings of his on traveling exhibitions throughout the world to other air base facilities, universities and selected events.
Harris started his career as a professional ski instructor in the winter of 1968-69 at Sun Valley and during that winter was sent on a Rotary International Exchange to South Australia. Rotary International published the sketchbook and diary of this journey in three languages.
Since starting his career as a ski instructor, he has created ski instructional drawings and authored articles for Ski and Skiing Magazines, Ski Racing publications and the U.S. Ski Team.
The ERC will display a video representing over five decades of Harris’ illustrations for national accounts, approximately 20 minutes in length. ￼
