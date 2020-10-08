The Community Library welcomed Boise author Mary Pauline Lowry as the new Hemingway House writer-in-residence this week.
“Mary has been a friend of The Community Library since visiting several years ago as part of a cohort from the Boise State MFA program. We are beyond thrilled to welcome her back and to be hosting and providing space and time for her creative work,” said Martha Williams, programs and education manager at the library.
Lowry has partnered with the library in the past, most recently over the summer when she joined a virtual program to discuss her most recent novel, “The Roxy Letters.” The library archived that program for future viewing online at livestream.com/comlib.
During her residency with the library, Lowry will work on new material and lead a two-part creative nonfiction writing workshop. The two installments will be held on consecutive Sundays, Oct. 11 and 18, from 2-4 p.m. This program requires registration, but is offered free of charge. Weather permitting, the group will meet outdoors. Masks will be required.
“Students will gain so much from her experience and talent, and she in turn will gain from working alongside and getting to know writers in our community,” Williams said.
To register for the workshops, email Williams at mwilliams@comlib.org.
