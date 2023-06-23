The Liberty Theatre Company opens soon with its first show of the season, “Desdemona,” from July 7-22, upstairs at The Mint in Hailey.
Written by Paula Vogel, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of “How I Learned to Drive,” the rowdy feminist update on “Othello” serves as the perfect addition to summer fun in Hailey.
“This show is a wildly funny ‘behind the scenes’ story of Desdemona, Emilia, and Bianca—the women in Shakespeare’s ‘Othello,’” said Tess McKenna, one of the actresses in the show. “The rehearsal room so far has been simultaneously filled with laughter and a deep understanding of the tragedies these women face. We’re so excited to share it with everyone.”
As the wrongly accused and suffering wife of Othello, Shakespeare’s tragic Moor, Desdemona has long been viewed as the “victim of circumstance.” But as Vogel demonstrates in her comic deconstruction of Shakespeare’s play—aligning tongue-in-cheek humor while raising serious questions as to the role of women through the ages—Desdemona was far from the quivering waif we’ve all come to know.
The lineup for this season starts with “Desdemona” that will run from July 7-22; “Chicago” from Oct. 12-29; “24 Hour Theatre Festival” on Nov. 5; “Hammond Castle” from Dec. 15-17 and “Disgraced” from Feb. 23-March 3, 2024.
Don’t forget that the theater company is offering its unique “Pay What You Feel” season pass through the end of June, ensuring that audiences of all financial means have access to the magic of live theater. The program allows locals to pay whatever they wish for a pass that gains them access to all five of TLTC’s 2023/24 season shows.
The Locals Pass includes access to not only every play of the season, but also grants audiences special perks such as discounts to eat at The Mint before watching each show and the ability to choose performance dates before tickets are on sale to the general public.
“We are so proud to be launching the next phase of The Liberty Theatre Company’s life with a season of incredible shows, populated by a combination of talented local artists and cutting-edge New York and L.A. theater-makers,” said Artistic Director Naomi McDougall Jones.
For more information about TLTC’s upcoming season, or to acquire a pass, call 208-582-8388 or visit LibertyTheatreCompany.org. ￼
