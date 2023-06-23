Community comes together to “Relight the Liberty” (copy)

Members of The Liberty Theater Company strut their stuff on Main Street in Hailey.

 Courtesy photo

The Liberty Theatre Company opens soon with its first show of the season, “Desdemona,” from July 7-22, upstairs at The Mint in Hailey.

Written by Paula Vogel, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of “How I Learned to Drive,” the rowdy feminist update on “Othello” serves as the perfect addition to summer fun in Hailey.

“This show is a wildly funny ‘behind the scenes’ story of Desdemona, Emilia, and Bianca—the women in Shakespeare’s ‘Othello,’” said Tess McKenna, one of the actresses in the show. “The rehearsal room so far has been simultaneously filled with laughter and a deep understanding of the tragedies these women face. We’re so excited to share it with everyone.”

