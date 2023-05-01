The show will go on for the Liberty Theatre Company, which announced that its entire 2023-24 season will take place at The Mint in Hailey.
About a hundred people showed up on the evening of April 23 to hear the preview of all the shows the LTC will be producing as well as enjoying charcuterie and drinks.
“I am so excited to get back to the theater and the magic of telling stories. If we can perform a piece that inspires someone or makes them think, we have done our jobs,” said incoming Artistic Director Naomi McDougall Jones.
The lineup for this season starts with "Desdemona" that will run from July 6-23; "Chicago" from Oct. 12-29; "24 Hour Theatre Festival" on Nov. 5; "Hammond Castle" from Dec. 15–17 and "Disgraced" from Feb. 23-March 3, 2024.
At the turn of the New Year, the Liberty Theatre Company reached the end of its "Relight the Liberty" campaign. The group was unable to raise the $1,700,000 for renovations and repairs necessary to take ownership of the Liberty Theatre building in time.
“Her red hair has a fire under it and we are so thrilled to have Naomi. We are also so thankful to all of our donors who also told us to keep their campaign donation so we can continue to stay alive,” said Claudia McCain, LTC board president.
McDougall Jones first came to the Wood River Valley as the inaugural writer-in-residence of the Hemingway House. She spent 13 years in New York as an actress for film and theater as well as writing. McDougall Jones also served as the artistic director of Theater Masters from 2011 to 2016, nurturing young playwrights across the nation. She oversaw the growth of The National MFA Playwrights Festival, which jumpstarted the careers of several Tony winners. McDougall Jones also executive-produced the film “Shayda” alongside Cate Blanchett. The film won the Audience Award at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and sold to Sony Picture Classics.
Shortly after her residency, she moved to Hailey full time with her husband, Stephen McDougall Graham, who is now Blaine County clerk.
“I realized how much diverse theater is here in the valley, and I am excited to make The Mint space our home. You can literally get dinner and a show here,” McDougall Jones laughed.
McDougall Jones said each show is so different and unique, with a blend of comedy, drama and something for everyone. She added that they will be bringing industry professionals from directors to choreographers from New York and Los Angeles to work with the cast and crew.
The Artist Council that chose the season’s performances got on stage and announced the plot of each show. The members of the council are David Janeski, Courtney Loving, Tess Makena and Joel Vilinsky.
Aside from performances, the LTC also provides performing arts education at the various schools in the Wood River Valley. Company artists provide support and training in classrooms, sharing their experience and knowledge that comes from working professionally in the theater and music industry.
They are hosting auditions today through May 4 at The Mint. If you are interested in auditioning, you must make an appointment with Makena by email at tmakena@libertytheatrecompany.org, or by phone at 208-582-8388.
