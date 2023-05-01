Liberty Theatre Company

The Liberty Theatre Company is excited to make The Mint its home for the upcoming season. Pictured is Courtney Loving, Naomi McDougall Jones and Sheila Summers. 

 By Raiza Giorgi

The show will go on for the Liberty Theatre Company, which announced that its entire 2023-24 season will take place at The Mint in Hailey.

About a hundred people showed up on the evening of April 23 to hear the preview of all the shows the LTC will be producing as well as enjoying charcuterie and drinks.

“I am so excited to get back to the theater and the magic of telling stories. If we can perform a piece that inspires someone or makes them think, we have done our jobs,” said incoming Artistic Director Naomi McDougall Jones.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

