Actors in Laughing Stock Theatre’s production of “Twelfth Night” rehearse for their Aug. 9 opening at Rotary Park in Ketchum.

Summer is a time when Patsy Wygle likes to perform comedies because people can sit outside, watch a performance and laugh. Wygle is the artistic director for Laughing Stock Theatre Co. and is producing the upcoming performances of “Twelfth Night,” an iconic Shakespeare comedy that will run Aug. 9-19 at Rotary Park in Ketchum.

“You can never get to the end of Shakespeare—there is always something to untangle and more to dig through,” Wygle said.

She also views it as a tribute to her late husband, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

