Summer is a time when Patsy Wygle likes to perform comedies because people can sit outside, watch a performance and laugh. Wygle is the artistic director for Laughing Stock Theatre Co. and is producing the upcoming performances of “Twelfth Night,” an iconic Shakespeare comedy that will run Aug. 9-19 at Rotary Park in Ketchum.
“You can never get to the end of Shakespeare—there is always something to untangle and more to dig through,” Wygle said.
She also views it as a tribute to her late husband, who passed away from cancer in 2016.
“My husband and I moved to the valley in 2007 from New York. We were both actors and passionate about Shakespeare,” Wygle said. “The last time we performed ‘Twelfth Night’ was with our son also in the production in 2012.”
“Twelfth Night” is a classic tale about love and misunderstanding as Viola, a woman who gets shipwrecked, has to disguise herself as a man, “Cesario.” Viola is in love with Duke Orsino, who is in love with Olivia, who falls in love with “Cesario.” It becomes an entangled web of mistaken identities with funny and heartwarming moments.
Wygle said she is excited to bring back Colton Pometta from New York City as director, as well as a mix of professional actors who are local as well as from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
“We are welcoming back Sean Cleary, an amazing actor from Australia who is now based out of New York. He hasn’t been here in four years and is bringing his beautiful young family,” Wygle said.
She added that she is grateful for talented local actors such as Naomi McDougal Jones, who is also the artistic director for the Liberty Theatre Co. Wygle herself is in the production, playing Mariah, the housekeeper.
“I love being at rehearsals and watching everyone work so well together. I cannot wait for people to come see this production,” Wygle said.
The production has moved from the group’s previous location at Forest Service Park to Rotary Park off Warm Springs Road due to a growing audience.
“Since COVID, the audience has about doubled in size as people are craving entertainment, and what better to be outdoors and watch a show,” Wygle said.
The cast of the production includes: Duke Orsino: Matt Musgrove; Viola: Aubrey Lace Taylor; Ship Captain: Matt Gorby; Olivia: Naomi McDougal Jones; Sebastian: Ayabonga Mani; Malvolio: Sean Cleary; Sir Toby Belch: David Janeski; Mariah: Patsy Wygle; Sir Andrew Aguecheek: Jacob Sefcak; Feste: Aly Wepplo; Antonia: Karen Nelsen; Valentine/Fabian: Olemich Tugas; Curio/Officer/Priest: Will Hemmings; Officer: John Lewis; and Olivia’s Servant: Tal Hemmings.
The performances will be 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 11-13, 15-16, 18-19 at Rotary Park, located at 1177 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students 18 and under. For tickets to the show visit laughingstocktheater.com. ￼
