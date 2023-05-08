Arton4th@.jpg (copy)

“Lady” by Rod Kagan, a past winner of Art on Fourth.

 Courtesy photo

The Ketchum Arts Commission is seeking sculptors to showcase their work for the 16th Annual “Art on Fourth” outdoor sculpture exhibition.

The selected artwork will be featured in the heart of downtown Ketchum at Town Square and on the Fourth Street Heritage Corridor, a pedestrian-friendly street with widened sidewalks, benches and designated sites for artwork.

Selected artists will receive a $2,500 stipend, and there is no fee to apply. The deadline for submissions is May 17, 2023.

