The Community Library in Ketchum will host a virtual program with documentarian Reed Lindsay, who grew up in Ketchum, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Lindsay will join remotely from Havana, Cuba, where he has been hard at work on his latest project, “The War on Cuba,” a three-part film series documenting the impact of U.S. sanctions on Cuba.
The films take an in-depth look at the economic struggles between the two nations, analyzing the politics that motivated sanctions and how U.S. policies shape the lives of ordinary Cuban citizens. For those who want some context ahead of Wednesday’s livestreamed program, the films—which are executive-produced by Oliver Stone and Danny Glover—are available to view in their entirety online at bellyofthebeastcuba.com, the website of Lindsay’s media organization Belly of the Beast.
During Wednesday’s program, Lindsay will discuss his journalistic and filmmaking process and how he aims to create awareness about issues that have been misunderstood or overlooked in the past.
Visit comlib.org/event/reed-lindsay to learn more.
