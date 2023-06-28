Local father-and-son duo Jeff and Kyle Lubeck are not only celebrating a decade of fine art photography this week—they are also opening a new exhibit on work capturing the iconic McGowan Peak in the Sawtooth Mountains.
Jeffrey H. Lubeck’s Exhibit of Fine Art Photography has been in business since the last weekend of June 2013. The pair’s show on McGowan Peak will premiere from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at their MESH Gallery, located at 420 Fourth St. East in Ketchum.
Refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. MESH Gallery is housed in what was the original Catholic church in Ketchum, built in 1884.
“We arrived at the MESH name by combining the first two letters of our dogs’ names, Merry and Shae,” Kyle said. “Both were rescue pups from the Wood River animal shelter,” now known as Mountain Humane.
“The gallery is Kyle’s idea,” Jeff said. “He presented a business plan. Its requirement was we operate as a business and produce something we love.”
The older Lubeck is a fine art photographer who specializes in landscapes, action, astrophotography and wildlife. He often spends multiple days in the backcountry off-trail searching for the perfect image to capture. MESH Art has published six books of fine art photography images captured by Kyle.
MESH Gallery also does its own printing and framing.
“Because of the high-end nature of the photographic gear and printer, we have sold works as large as 18 feet in width,” Kyle said.
According to a post on the MESH website, “[Jeff] Lubeck captured images of the iconic McGowan Peak over a nine-hour period on the day before summer this year.”
Jeff Lubeck wrote: “My goal was to capture McGowan and its surroundings: during the fading light of sunset, the height of the night sky under the Milky Way and in the golden glow of sunrise. The effort required a fair amount of planning, perseverance and luck.’”
Lubeck went on to explain that his “research and experience” suggested the days around the summer solstice were ideal for shooting in this particular location. The sun’s angles, along with a perfectly timed new moon allowing views of the Milky Way, presented the opportunity for some special sunrise and sunset photographs, as well as shots of the area under the stars.
Located in the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, McGowan Peak is located just west of Stanley and stands just under 10,000 feet.
Jeff Lubeck offered an interesting fact about the peak on his website.
“McGowan Peak is often misspelled. It is named for one of the earliest residents in the Sawtooth Basin, George McGowan. Many travel maps, tourism companies, and historical websites misspell it to be ‘McGown Peak.’ Official records of the U.S. Geographical Board have the name designation of ‘McGowan’ submitted by the United States Forest Service on Feb. 21, 1916, and approved on June 7, 1916. Relatives of McGowan living in Challis, Idaho, have confirmed McGowan to be the correct spelling,” Lubeck wrote.
Kyle Lubeck said in the online post that bad spring weather almost doomed their trip.
“It snowed with sleet and rain almost the entire day. However, the Weather Service predicted the conditions would break for the better about an hour before sunset, and, sure enough, it did.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In