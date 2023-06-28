MESH Gallery Premiere

Jeffrey H. Lubeck’s new exhibition will premiere his series of photographs on McGowan Peak on Friday, June 30.

 Courtesy photo by Jeffrey H. Lubeck

Local father-and-son duo Jeff and Kyle Lubeck are not only celebrating a decade of fine art photography this week—they are also opening a new exhibit on work capturing the iconic McGowan Peak in the Sawtooth Mountains.

Jeffrey H. Lubeck’s Exhibit of Fine Art Photography has been in business since the last weekend of June 2013. The pair’s show on McGowan Peak will premiere from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at their MESH Gallery, located at 420 Fourth St. East in Ketchum.

Refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. MESH Gallery is housed in what was the original Catholic church in Ketchum, built in 1884.

