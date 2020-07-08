Most festivals, fairs, concerts and events have been called off amid continuing health concerns, but a handful have found a way to proceed safely.
This weekend, Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, art lovers can enjoy one of these rare uncanceled events in the 22nd annual Ketchum Arts Festival.
More than a hundred local and regional artists—all from Idaho—will set up their stalls at Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road. The beloved yearly event will be more than welcomed by participating artists and patrons, who are staring down a remarkably scant 2020 calendar.
“We’re absolutely looking forward to it,” said Elisabeth Pohle, a jewelry designer who participates in the festival and whose mother founded the event more than two decades ago.
“Everything else has been canceled for pretty much the entire year. This will be my only event. Hopefully we can get people to come out and support the local artists,” she said.
Since the festival is outside at a particularly spacious venue, social distancing should be easy to maintain. Vendors will wear masks; they are not required, but patrons are advised to wear them, too.
Attendees should be aware that on Monday, Ketchum passed an emergency health order requiring masks to be worn in public, though Festival Meadow is technically in the city of Sun Valley, where as of Tuesday a non-enforceable mask advisement is in place.
Food and drink vendors will be present at the weekend festival, though in light of current health considerations, the traditional live music and kids’ activity tent will not be present this year.
Festival Meadow is next to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church on the north side of Sun Valley Road, just outside of Ketchum. People may park in the church’s parking lot when attending the festival, though it may be a little more crowded during Mass on Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
The bike path also runs along the meadow, so the festival is easily accessible to pedestrian and nonmotorized traffic as well. Dogs are welcome if leashed.
The festival is free to attend and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“I’m happy to see artists are still coming out, still taking part. Nearly everything has been canceled this year,” Pohle said. “Art is not canceled.”
