After living in Manhattan for a decade and working in the fashion industry, Lauren Robinson decided that she wanted a lifestyle that was exactly opposite of the one she was living.
“I knew my life was not serving me, and so I got in my car with my dog and didn’t look back,” Robinson said. “I drove across the country and the moment I came to Sun Valley, I knew this was to be my home.”
That was back in summer of 2019, and Robinson decided that she wanted to change her career to be a full-time artist as well. She has accomplished that goal for the past three years, and for the first time will be showing her unique mixed media art at the Ketchum Arts Festival, July 14-16, at Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road.
“I am excited to get my new series out, something that is purely from my own creation as opposed to direction from a commission. It almost feels like a coming out party to the valley,” Robinson said.
The Ketchum Arts Festival is now in its 25th year, according to artist and festival organizer Lisa Horton. She said it was started by a dozen local artists who held a tiny fair in Janet Dunbar’s courtyard in downtown Ketchum. The next year, the group grew to 43 artists and the third year, 65. Horton wrote that the courtyard was too small to allow much growth, so they tried Fourth Street Avenue between Leadville and East Avenue and later East Avenue between Sun Valley Road and Fourth.
In 2005, Horton said they wanted to get out from asphalt beneath their feet, and moved to Festival Meadow.
“We’ve grown considerably since the early years. Now Ketchum Arts Festival regularly showcases around 110 artists. Artist selection focuses on Blaine County talent, with some other Idaho artists invited to spice things up. You’ll find your local favorites plus new guests and emerging artists each year,” Horton said.
Eleven of the original artists will be attending the show Horton added, including John Beehler, Sara Berquist, Brandi Egnatz, Jini Griffith, Kim Howard, Vint Lee Hughes, Sally Kerns, Kary Kjesbo, Nancy Liston, Elizabeth Pohle and Marie Stewart.
“I feel like I was born to be a creative person,” said Stewart. “I remember my grandmother had a laundry room in the 1950s that was filled with paints and fabrics. She showed me how to sew on her Singer Sewing machine and I started making garments for myself and my family.”
Originally from New Zealand, and a world traveler, she first came to Wood River Valley in 1984 for an arts show. The next year she came back and has participated in 24 of the 25 Ketchum Arts Festivals since.
“I never went to art school, I just had the spirit move through my hands, and art has saved my life,” Stewart said.
Art has guided her through many mediums, from making clothes and leather handbags to skull painting, throwing paint on canvas like Jackson Pollock and hand painting on clothes. She has even made some of her art pieces into puzzles and sells them locally at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum.
“The festival is such a fun time because as an artist, it can get a little lonely working by yourself in your studio. When the festival happens, it shows community, and I love the specialness of selling to people that love my art and come back every year or so,” Stewart said.
The festival is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both July 14 and 15, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. The event also features a free art activity tent for the kids, plus food and drink vendors. Parking is limited on site, but Horton said it’s an easy stroll from either Ketchum or Sun Valley on the bike path. The free Blue Route bus stops just east of the Festival grounds on Sun Valley Road. Well behaved dogs on leashes are welcome.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In