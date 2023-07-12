Ketchum Arts Festival (copy)

The Ketchum Arts Festival returns to Sun Valley this year.

 Express file photo

After living in Manhattan for a decade and working in the fashion industry, Lauren Robinson decided that she wanted a lifestyle that was exactly opposite of the one she was living.

“I knew my life was not serving me, and so I got in my car with my dog and didn’t look back,” Robinson said. “I drove across the country and the moment I came to Sun Valley, I knew this was to be my home.”

That was back in summer of 2019, and Robinson decided that she wanted to change her career to be a full-time artist as well. She has accomplished that goal for the past three years, and for the first time will be showing her unique mixed media art at the Ketchum Arts Festival, July 14-16, at Festival Meadow on Sun Valley Road.

