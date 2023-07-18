“Jules” tells the story of Milton, portrayed by Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who leads a quiet and predictable life in a small town located in rural Western Pennsylvania.

This film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at The Argryos, part of the Sun Valley Film Festival’s Monthly Movie Series.

Directed by filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, “Jules” promises an evening of laughter and entertainment, festival officials said.

