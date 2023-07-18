“Jules” tells the story of Milton, portrayed by Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who leads a quiet and predictable life in a small town located in rural Western Pennsylvania.
This film will be screened at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at The Argryos, part of the Sun Valley Film Festival’s Monthly Movie Series.
Directed by filmmaker Marc Turtletaub, “Jules” promises an evening of laughter and entertainment, festival officials said.
The film picks up as Milton’s world takes an unexpected turn when a UFO and its otherworldly passenger crash-lands in his backyard. This extraordinary encounter sets the stage for a heart-warming and hilarious adventure that will captivate audiences of all ages.
“Jules” brings together a talented cast, featuring Emmy nominee Harriet Sansom Harris and two-time Emmy winner Jane Curtin as Milton’s curious neighbors. As Milton develops a deep bond with the endearing extra-terrestrial visitor, affectionately named “Jules,” the trio embarks on a journey filled with laughter, unexpected discoveries and newfound connections.
“Jules” has garnered critical acclaim for its clever script, exceptional performances and imaginative storytelling. The film blends science fiction comedy and touching moments that resonate with audiences. With its inventive storyline and talented ensemble, “Jules” showcases the transformative power of unlikely friendships and the pursuit of meaning in later stages of life, said festival organizers.
