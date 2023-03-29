Argyros play reading

The play reading series at the nexStage Theatre—which was replaced by The Argyros—has been going strong for more than 20 years under the direction of Jon Kane.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Local theater director Jonathan Kane believes it’s important to be able to laugh at ourselves. Art can help us achieve that.

Those who come to his play reading of “Admissions” on Tuesday may see parts of themselves reflected onstage.

“It’s a hilarious biting comedy that kind of takes the piss out of our town,” Kane said.

