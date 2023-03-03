International Guitar Night finds harmony in dissonance

Stephanie Jones will play Sun Valley Museum of Art’s International Guitar Night at The Argyros on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$75.

Aside from a brief stint when Stephanie Jones thought she might be a zookeeper, she always knew she would be a guitarist while growing up in Australia.

“As soon as I get on stage, I get really excited like it’s the first time again,” Jones said. “Always, the adrenaline comes in. The vibe from the audience and the energy that you feel in the room just makes it all fresh. It’s a beautiful thing.”

